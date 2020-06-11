 Will coronavirus be the deathblow for German city centers? | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 15.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Will coronavirus be the deathblow for German city centers?

Germany's shopping streets are starting to fill up once again — but many retailers are afraid they won't survive the crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge upheaval in city centers.

Cologne's central shopping street, filled with pedestrians

It's Saturday morning in the center of Cologne. Hundreds of people are streaming past the cathedral and on into the pedestrian shopping zone. Some are wearing masks, while others are enjoying ice cream. A couple stop in front of a shop window displaying brightly colored bikinis and swimming trunks. They hesitate for a moment, then walk on.

"We were thinking of going into a shop just now, but then we thought, 'no,'" says Susen. She's come to Cologne for a little holiday, but wearing a mask in the stores makes shopping stressful. She'd rather just enjoy the hustle and bustle on the street after all those weeks in isolation.

Read more: Coronavirus inspires cities to push climate-friendly mobility

Window shopping, not buying

"Yes, the city's packed. There are loads of people out and about," says greengrocer Sven Liebe. He's set up his fruit stall on a corner by the main shopping street, Schildergasse, bananas, melons and peaches piled high. Liebe stands in front, arms crossed. "People aren't in the mood for buying, though. They all just want to wander about."

Sven Liebe in front of his fruit stand

Not many people are buying fruit from Sven Liebe these days

He points at the passersby. It's true: Only a few are carrying shopping bags. These days, Sven and his mother, Petra, always think twice before packing up their fruit and vegetables and heading into town in the morning. "I buy €500 [$570] worth of produce, and at the end of the day I've only made €100," he says. "I'd rather just stay home. I don't need people who are just looking."

Many traders in Cologne are struggling to survive. "There are still far fewer customers going into shops than before the coronavirus crisis," says Stefan Genth, managing director of the German Retail Federation (HDE). "In many places, sales are not at a viable level."

According to an HDE survey of 400 business all across Germany, more than a third of retailers dealing in products other than groceries are worried they won't survive the massive drop in turnover caused by the pandemic.

Read more: Amid COVID-19, Göttingen residents feel like prisoners 

Nearly 80% of retailers are pessimistic about the future, and they're anticipating a wave of insolvencies in the retail sector as a result of the crisis. That could change the face of Germany's city centers. "Without commerce, the city centers will die," says Genth.

The outlets of major chain stores line Cologne's main shopping thoroughfares, but it's on the side streets that you can find the little boutiques, florists and jewelry stores, where a chat with the proprietor is all part of the exchange. And today, the salespeople have plenty they want to get off their chests.

Watch video 01:32

Tourists back in Venice

Independent stores on the brink

"We've just done our half-yearly accounts," says Hans-Georg Reifenrath, standing behind the counter of his gift shop, Traumstern. Compared with the same period in 2019, turnover is down 61%. "That's basically a deathblow. You can't make up six months' worth of losses."

Reifenrath did receive emergency aid from the government, but it wasn't much help. "That was barely enough to cover the rent," he says, adding that it will be much harder for small shops to make it through the crisis. Unlike the major chains, they don't have the financial reserves or online sales to keep them going.

Read more: How nightly applause saved my sanity as a new Berliner 

Reifenrath is desperately hoping for more support from the government — along the lines of the French model, for example. In France, rent or gas and electricity costs have currently been suspended for midsized businesses that are in financial difficulty.

Even if they manage to survive the pandemic downturn, it's still going to be hard for many businesses to make ends meet. "The uptick in online shopping can't be walked back, which means there will be a complete lack of sales in city centers," Thomas Krüger, an urban researcher, said in an interview on June 11 with tagesschau.de. "We're going to see a huge number of vacant stores in the coming weeks and months."

Watch video 02:44

German tourist industry ready to welcome guests

But that won't be the only serious setback for German city centers. "We're also going to see fundamental changes in office usage," said Krüger. "Work structures in office-based occupations, which currently make up 70% of workplaces in large cities, are going to change considerably as a result of the crisis and people working from home."

But that doesn't necessarily mean downtown streets will be lined with empty stores and deserted offices in the coming years, said Krüger. "If rents go down, there will be a chance for business models that aren't currently as strong as the big chains: fusion concepts, for example, that combine the food industry, art, sales, and office space," he said. "They can all be brought together in one place in a really exciting way: completely different markets offering completely different things."

Krüger believes the crisis could also provide an opportunity for greater urban diversity. "But for that you need landlords who are prepared to go along with it. And you also need businesspeople who are prepared to take the plunge," he said.

  • A lone man walking at dawn, smog covers the cityscape in the background

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Better air quality

    As the world grinds to a halt, the sudden shutdown of most industrial activities has dramatically reduced air pollution levels. Satellite images have even revealed a clear drop in global levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a gas which is primarily emitted from car engines and commercial manufacturing plants and is responsible for poor air quality in many major cities.

  • Gases stream out of a coal power station in Germany. 

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    CO2 emissions fall

    Like NO2, carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) have also been slashed in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. When economic activity stalls, so do CO2 emissions — in fact, the last time this happened was during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. In China alone, emissions have fallen by around 25% when the country entered lockdown, according to Carbon Brief. But this change is likely to only be temporary.

  • A hedgehog peers out from beneath some flowers in the grass.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    A new world for urban wildlife

    As everyone retreats to their homes, some animals have been taking advantage of our absence. Reduced road traffic means little critters like hedgehogs emerging from hibernation are less likely to be hit by cars. Meanwhile, other species like ducks may be wondering where all the people have gone and will need to find other sources of food besides breadcrumbs in the park.

  • A pangolin tied up in a mesh net in a pile of illegally trafficked wildlife.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Drawing attention to the global wildlife trade

    Conservationists hope the coronavirus outbreak will help curb global wildlife trade, which is responsible for pushing a number of species to the brink of extinction. COVID-19 likely originated in a Wuhan wet market, which sells live produce and is a hub for both legal and illegally trafficked wildlife. A crackdown on trading live wildlife may be one positive thing to come out of the crisis.  

  • Gondolas on the clear waters of Venice canals

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Waterways run clear

    Shortly after Italy entered lockdown, images of crystal clear canals in Venice were shared around the world — the pristine blue waters are a far cry from their usual muddy appearance. And with cruise ships docked for the time being, our oceans are also experiencing a drop in noise pollution, lowering the stress levels of marine creatures like whales and making for a much more peaceful migration.

  • Plastic waste piled up in yellow bags.

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Plastic waste on the rise

    But it's not all good news. One of the worst environmental side-effects of the coronavirus pandemic is the rapid increase in the use of disposable plastic — from medical equipment like disposable gloves, to plastic packaging as more people opt for prepackaged foods. Even cafes that remain open no longer accept reusable cups from customers in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

  • School students protest for the climate, holding a sign that reads 'There is no Planet B'

    Coronavirus and the environment: 7 changes to expect

    Climate crisis goes ignored (for now)

    With the coronavirus dominating, the climate crisis has been pushed to the sidelines. But that doesn't make it any less urgent. Experts are warning that important decisions regarding the climate should not be delayed — even with the UN climate conference postponed until 2021. While emissions have dropped since the pandemic began, we're unlikely to see widespread and long-term change as a result.

    Author: Ineke Mules


DW recommends

Coronavirus in slums: Helpers left high and dry in infection hot spots

For a billion people living in slums, social distancing and washing their hands are a luxury they can hardly afford. Organizers in Nigeria, Kenya and Brazil are fighting the coronavirus without government support. (16.04.2020)  

Coronavirus pandemic gives cyclists more road in Berlin

Berlin is quickly revamping its streets amid the coronavirus crisis in hopes of creating more and safer spaces for cyclists and pedestrians. But Germany is car country, and not everyone is happy. (18.04.2020)  

Related content

Brasilien Coronavirus Protestaktion in Rio de Janeiro

Coronavirus latest: Rio activists dig Copacabana graves in protest against Bolsonaro 11.06.2020

An opinion poll has shown President Bolsonaro's support lies at 33% as disgruntlement increases over his response to the pandemic. Brazil has the world's second highest number of cases. Follow DW for the latest.

Burundi Landwirtschaft

COVID-19 places extra burden on African women 13.06.2020

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed and intensified gender inequality in Africa. Many women have to work harder than before while earning even less than they normally would.

COVID-19 in Cayeux-sur-Mer

Coronavirus latest: Europe reopens borders for summer travel 15.06.2020

Germany and France are among many European countries reopening their borders to fellow European travelers, three months after coronavirus lockdown measures went into force. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement

Germany

Will coronavirus be the deathblow for German city centers?

Neo-Nazi murder of Alberto Adriano remembered, 20 years on

Coronavirus in Germany: Göttingen residents feeling like prisoners

Germany and hydrogen — €9 billion to spend as strategy is revealed