Will CERN Build a Gigantic new Supercollider?November 22, 2024
In 2012, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced the discovery of the Higgs’ boson – a particle physics sensation. If built, an even bigger particle accelerator could address questions surrounding mysterious ‘dark matter’.
Lucy: The most famous and oldest human ancestor fossil
Lucy shot to superstardom after her discovery in Ethiopia in 1974. The members of the archaeological expedition who found her named her after the Beatles song "Lucy in the sky with diamonds". She's considered the oldest prehuman ever unearthed.
Dream job archaeologist: Treasure hunt, adventure, hard work
Archaeology is like detective work with lots of digging, sifting and brushing. The field is built on inconspicuous finds that reveal the past. It involves travel to exotic locales. Sounds like a dream job – but one that’s also dirty and exhausting.
The radiocarbon clock – how the C14 method works
The C14 method is a central research tool in archaeological projects. It has helped to clarify things like exactly when the Neanderthals died out, and how modern humans spread. But how exactly do radiocarbon detection techniques work?
Why is our home galaxy called the Milky Way?
The name for our galaxy comes from the ancient Greek words for ‘milk’ or ‘milky’. They could only see it as a bright band of light in the night sky. This Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Daniele M. in Bulgaria.
