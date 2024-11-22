  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025COP29 climate talks
ScienceGlobal issues

Will CERN Build a Gigantic new Supercollider?

November 22, 2024

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) wants to build a particle accelerator 3 times the size of the LHC.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nG2n
Tomorrow Today - CERN
Image: Cern

In 2012, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced the discovery of the Higgs’ boson – a particle physics sensation. If built, an even bigger particle accelerator could address questions surrounding mysterious ‘dark matter’.

 

Also on Tomorrow Today

 

Lucy is considered the oldest prehuman ever unearthed.
Image: DW

Lucy: The most famous and oldest human ancestor fossil

Lucy shot to superstardom after her discovery in Ethiopia in 1974. The members of the archaeological expedition who found her named her after the Beatles song "Lucy in the sky with diamonds". She's considered the oldest prehuman ever unearthed.

 

 

Donald Johanson assembling the “Lucy” bones, 1974, Hadar, Ethiopia
Image: Institute of Human Origins/Arizona State University

Dream job archaeologist: Treasure hunt, adventure, hard work

Archaeology is like detective work with lots of digging, sifting and brushing. The field is built on inconspicuous finds that reveal the past. It involves travel to exotic locales. Sounds like a dream job – but one that’s also dirty and exhausting.

 

 

American archaeology students unearth a skeleton during excavation works at the first-ever Philistine cemetery at Ashkelon National Park in southern Israel June 28, 2016. Picture taken June 28, 2016. Workers uncover the bones of Philistines in a groundbreaking discovery of the first Philistine cemetery found in the port city of Ashkelon, Israel, June 28, 2016. The Philistines were known as the archenemy of ancient Israel from the Hebrew Bible.The discovery is the result of more than thirty years of excavations at the sight that were carried out by the Leon Levy Expedition in Ashkelon. Findings from the cemetery, dated to the 11th - 8th centuries BCE, may support the claim recorded in the Bible that the Philistines were migrants to the shores of ancient Israel who arrived from lands to the West around the 12th century BCE. Artifacts uncovered include ceramics, jewelry, weapons and bones. Bone samples taken from the site are currently undergoing three types of testing, CNS, radiocarbon and biological distance studies, in order to help ascertain the Philistines' origin.
Image: Reuters/A. Cohen

The radiocarbon clock – how the C14 method works

The C14 method is a central research tool in archaeological projects. It has helped to clarify things like exactly when the Neanderthals died out, and how modern humans spread. But how exactly do radiocarbon detection techniques work?

 

 

Viewer's Question - Why is our galaxy called the "Milky Way"?
Image: ESO

Why is our home galaxy called the Milky Way?

The name for our galaxy comes from the ancient Greek words for ‘milk’ or ‘milky’. They could only see it as a bright band of light in the night sky. This Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Daniele M. in Bulgaria.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 23.11.2024 – 01:30 UTC
SAT 23.11.2024 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 23.11.2024 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 24.11.2024 – 21:30 UTC
MON 25.11.2024 – 05:30 UTC
MON 25.11.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 26.11.2024 – 10:30 UTC
TUE 26.11.2024 – 19:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5