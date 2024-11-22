Will CERN Build a Gigantic new Supercollider?

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) wants to build a particle accelerator 3 times the size of the LHC.

In 2012, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced the discovery of the Higgs’ boson – a particle physics sensation. If built, an even bigger particle accelerator could address questions surrounding mysterious ‘dark matter’.

Also on Tomorrow Today:

Image: DW

Lucy: The most famous and oldest human ancestor fossil

Lucy shot to superstardom after her discovery in Ethiopia in 1974. The members of the archaeological expedition who found her named her after the Beatles song "Lucy in the sky with diamonds". She's considered the oldest prehuman ever unearthed.

Image: Institute of Human Origins/Arizona State University

Dream job archaeologist: Treasure hunt, adventure, hard work

Archaeology is like detective work with lots of digging, sifting and brushing. The field is built on inconspicuous finds that reveal the past. It involves travel to exotic locales. Sounds like a dream job – but one that’s also dirty and exhausting.

Image: Reuters/A. Cohen

The radiocarbon clock – how the C14 method works

The C14 method is a central research tool in archaeological projects. It has helped to clarify things like exactly when the Neanderthals died out, and how modern humans spread. But how exactly do radiocarbon detection techniques work?

Image: ESO

Why is our home galaxy called the Milky Way?

The name for our galaxy comes from the ancient Greek words for ‘milk’ or ‘milky’. They could only see it as a bright band of light in the night sky. This Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Daniele M. in Bulgaria.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 23.11.2024 – 01:30 UTC

SAT 23.11.2024 – 07:30 UTC

SAT 23.11.2024 – 23:30 UTC

SUN 24.11.2024 – 21:30 UTC

MON 25.11.2024 – 05:30 UTC

MON 25.11.2024 – 14:30 UTC

TUE 26.11.2024 – 10:30 UTC

TUE 26.11.2024 – 19:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5