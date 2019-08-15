 Wildfires wreak havoc from France to Greece | News | DW | 15.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Wildfires wreak havoc from France to Greece

With EU air support, nearly 400 firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze on the Greek island of Evia. In France, more than 500 firefighters are battling a blaze that has destroyed 900 hectares of pine forest.

  • Greece on fire

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    Help from above

    EU air support is backing up Greek firefighters on the ground as the massive blaze on the island of Evia enters its third day.

  • Flames rise from a forest fire near the village of Makrimalli

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A forest burns

    Hundreds of people were evacuated from villages on the Greek island of Evia when the fire began on Tuesday.

  • Athens: Akropolis

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A smoke-choked capital

    Just hours after the fire broke out on Tuesday, smoke was already traveling west, shrouding the Akropolis in Greece's capital, Athens, over 80 kilometers (50 miles) away.

  • Athens suburbs burn

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    More woes for Athens

    The suburbs of Athens were hit earlier in the week by a wildfire, with authorities ordering evacuations as homes burned.

  • An island burns in Greece

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A week in flames

    Over the weekend, the island Elafonisos, just south of the Peloponnese peninsula, was also on fire, forcing the evacuation of vacationers.

  • Gran Canaria (picture-alliance/dpa/Guardia Civil)

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    Islands ablaze

    Earlier in the week, a fire raged on Gran Canaria, burning up over 1,500 hectares and sending hundreds of people fleeing.

  • Russia's Krasnoyarsk fire (Imago Images/ITAR-TASS/D. Sorokin)

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A fire the size of Belgium in Russia

    Fires in eastern Russia burned up over 1 million acres of woodland earlier in August. Though forest fires are common in Siberia, there is no precedent for the scale of this summer's.

  • Fires in Germany

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    Germans hit hard

    Not even Germany was spared from this summer's wildfires. A former military training grounds caught ablaze in July, requiring the labor of scores of firefighters.

    Author: Milan Gagnon


  • Greece on fire

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    Help from above

    EU air support is backing up Greek firefighters on the ground as the massive blaze on the island of Evia enters its third day.

  • Flames rise from a forest fire near the village of Makrimalli

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A forest burns

    Hundreds of people were evacuated from villages on the Greek island of Evia when the fire began on Tuesday.

  • Athens: Akropolis

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A smoke-choked capital

    Just hours after the fire broke out on Tuesday, smoke was already traveling west, shrouding the Akropolis in Greece's capital, Athens, over 80 kilometers (50 miles) away.

  • Athens suburbs burn

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    More woes for Athens

    The suburbs of Athens were hit earlier in the week by a wildfire, with authorities ordering evacuations as homes burned.

  • An island burns in Greece

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A week in flames

    Over the weekend, the island Elafonisos, just south of the Peloponnese peninsula, was also on fire, forcing the evacuation of vacationers.

  • Gran Canaria (picture-alliance/dpa/Guardia Civil)

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    Islands ablaze

    Earlier in the week, a fire raged on Gran Canaria, burning up over 1,500 hectares and sending hundreds of people fleeing.

  • Russia's Krasnoyarsk fire (Imago Images/ITAR-TASS/D. Sorokin)

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    A fire the size of Belgium in Russia

    Fires in eastern Russia burned up over 1 million acres of woodland earlier in August. Though forest fires are common in Siberia, there is no precedent for the scale of this summer's.

  • Fires in Germany

    Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

    Germans hit hard

    Not even Germany was spared from this summer's wildfires. A former military training grounds caught ablaze in July, requiring the labor of scores of firefighters.

    Author: Milan Gagnon


Backed by nearly 100 vehicles, nine helicopters and nine planes, including two from Italy and one from Spain, firefighters have managed to contain a blaze in a ravine near the village of Platana on the Greek island of Evia, where a wildfire is burning for a third day. The fire broke out Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of four villages, including Platana. The blaze has caused major damage to the 550-hectare (1,360-acre) wildlife habitat of Agrilitsa.

"The forest has been totally destroyed," local community head Dimitris Yiannoutsos told the web broadcaster TV Open

Gale-force winds and temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius (105 F) have fanned several wildfires in Greece since the weekend. On Wednesday, EU Humanitarian Commissioner Christos Stylianides called Greece's mobilization of forces "exemplary" after emergency crews managed to save inhabited areas.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who returned to Athens from vacation Tuesday, called for further EU assistance services. "Climate change is taking its toll on southern Europe and that is why it is imperative at European level to strengthen the EU rescue mechanism," Mitsotakis said Wednesday. He also paid tribute to the crews coping with an average of 50 forest blazes daily: "I am aware that our firefighters, particularly over the last five days, have given their all — they are without sleep and often without food."

Read moreRaging Canary Islands wildfire sparks mass evacuation

Fires elsewhere

In other Greek news, firefighters doused two blazes in Marathon Saturday and another in the Peloponnese on Sunday. On Monday, they brought a major blaze threatening homes in Peania, an eastern suburb of Athens, under control, but not before it had burned at least two houses and damaged radio broadcast equipment on nearby Mount Ymittos. On Tuesday, they contained other fires on the island of Thassos, the central region of Viotia, and in the Peloponnese region.

Five hundred firefighters are battling a blaze that began Wednesday in Aude, southeastern France. "About 900 hectares (2,200 acres) burned," commander Philippe Fabre from the Aude fire service told the news agency AFP. Overnight winds blowing gusts of 40 kilometers per hour (25 mph) had fanned the flames, he said, but they did now yet threaten homes.

Firefighters will work to stop the blaze from reaching nearby villages, Fabre said. They plan to drop water on the burning area after dampening down the edges of the forest overnight.

Wildfires also raged across Europe in 2018.

mkg/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

EU states join forces to fight deadly wildfires across Europe

In today's turbulent political times, it is easy to give up on the idea of European Union solidarity. But the response to wildfires in Sweden and Greece is proof that unity is still possible. Who's helping whom, and why? (25.07.2018)  

Greece: Villages evacuated as wildfires rage

As a major wildfire on the island of Evia continues to spread, rescuers are racing to evacuate hundreds of people. "The only way for this fire to be extinguished is when there's nothing left to burn," a firefighter said. (13.08.2019)  

Raging Canary Islands wildfire sparks mass evacuation

Hundreds of people have been evacuated as firefighters on the island of Gran Canaria try to bring a huge wildfire under control. Police have detained a man who allegedly started the fire using welding equipment. (11.08.2019)  

Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive

Hundreds of firefighters are battling monster blazes in Greece and France. Extreme heat and drought conditions brought on by climate change are leaving much of Europe vulnerable to wildfires. (15.08.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Griechenland Insel Euböa Waldbrände

Wildfires in Europe: Dry summer turns deadly and destructive 15.08.2019

Hundreds of firefighters are battling monster blazes in Greece and France. Extreme heat and drought conditions brought on by climate change are leaving much of Europe vulnerable to wildfires.

Symbolbild | Europawahlen 2019

The Future of Europe 12.08.2019

For young people in Europe, the Second World War is safely in the past. But peace and the shared values of European unification are now under threat.

Deutschland Symbolbild Auto-Export

US-China trade war — The unlikely European winners 13.08.2019

The imminent US tariffs on Chinese goods are expected to throw up some unexpected winners in Europe, a study shows. The gains for the European countries are only likely to increase if China chooses to retaliate.

Advertisement