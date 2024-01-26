  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentColombia

Wildfires rage near Bogota amid record-high temperatures

Lukas Lottersberger
January 26, 2024

Colombia is battling dozens of wildfires amid record-high temperatures in many parts of the country. President Gustavo Petro has declared a state of emergency to free up funds to fight the fires, which are also burning close to the capital, Bogota.

