Wildfires rage dangerously near Bogota, Colombia

Nature and EnvironmentColombiaWildfires rage dangerously near Bogota, ColombiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentColombiaLukas Lottersberger01/26/2024January 26, 2024Colombia is battling dozens of wildfires amid record-high temperatures in many parts of the country. President Gustavo Petro has declared a state of emergency to free up funds to fight the fires, which are also burning close to the capital Bogota.https://p.dw.com/p/4bh2rAdvertisement