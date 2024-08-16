Wildfires, larger and more frequent, are here to stay

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesWildfires, larger and more frequent, are here to stayTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesAnne-Sophie Brändlin08/16/2024August 16, 2024Emergency services in Greece and the Balkans have battled major wildfires in recent weeks. A new study shows that such events are becoming more common around the globe — and at least twice as much forest is being lost today as two decades ago. https://p.dw.com/p/4jYy6Advertisement