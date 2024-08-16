  1. Skip to content
Wildfires, larger and more frequent, are here to stay

Anne-Sophie Brändlin
August 16, 2024

Emergency services in Greece and the Balkans have battled major wildfires in recent weeks. A new study shows that such events are becoming more common around the globe — and at least twice as much forest is being lost today as two decades ago.

