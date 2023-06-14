  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
8 images
CatastropheGermany
Nele Jensch
6 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4SarC
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg greets Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov next to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, as a part of a NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels

NATO ministers pledge arms for Ukraine and talk production

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tansania | Detailaufnahme der Tansania Flagge vor blauem Himmel

Germany fails to face colonial legacy in Tanzania

Germany fails to face colonial legacy in Tanzania

PoliticsJune 14, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg looks into the camera, mouth open in speech

NATO in Indo-Pacific: Tokyo office a no-go for now

NATO in Indo-Pacific: Tokyo office a no-go for now

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A fire engine drives along a forest path; the sky in the background is colored bright orange by flames.

Wildfires in Germany continue to rage

Wildfires in Germany continue to rage

Catastrophe6 hours ago8 images
More from Germany

Europe

Olga Kharlan competes at the Fencing Grand Prix

The unwanted European fencing championships

The unwanted European fencing championships

Sports4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Vor dem 32. Arabischen Gipfeltreffen in Saudi Arabien Baschar al-Assad, Präsident von Syrien

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Politics10 hours ago03:57 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

SocietyJune 14, 202304:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage