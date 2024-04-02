Wildfires in Chile: Death toll keeps rising

CatastropheChileWildfires in Chile: Death toll keeps risingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheChileIrfan Aftab02/04/2024February 4, 2024As intense forest fires are raging in a densely populated area of central Chile, hundreds of homes have been destroyed, thousands were forced to flee. At least 99 people have lost their lives, and the death toll is expected to increase further.https://p.dw.com/p/4c2FnAdvertisement