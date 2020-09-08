Wildfires - Consequences of a Warming World

Pine needle gathering in Himachal Pradesh

Northern Indian villagers in Hamirpur collect pine needles to turn into eco-pellets for heating for a local initiative. Local entrepreneurs have built small production plants. Villagers can earn money and keep the forests safe from wildfire.

How to stop the world from burning

Wildfires destroy homes and huge swaths of forest, and spread air pollution. Climate change increases the likelihood of such fires. The solution? Stop climate change. Another idea is to blend alternative forest management with modern technology.

Using goats to prevent fires

Forest fires hit Portugal regularly. In the mountains near Coimbra, herders use traditional methods of fire prevention, by letting goats and cattle graze the flammable undergrowth.

Forest fires and lightning strikes

Although lightning strikes cause some wildfires, scientists have say that wildfires can also spark lightning. The key cause: air pollution. An expert explains the link between air pollution, forest fires, and lightning strikes in this interview.

Cooperative forests in Tamil Nadu

Years of drought have taken their toll on southern Indian farmers. Activist Piyush Manush and some communities have sought an alternative. They installed a co-operative forest model to benefit wildlife, the water table, and local people.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 20.08.2021 – 15:30 UTC

MON 23.08.2021 – 02:02 UTC

MON 23.08.2021 – 12:30 UTC

TUE 24.08.2021 – 05:30 UTC

WED 25.08.2021 – 08:30 UTC

Cape Town UTC +2 | Delhi UTC +5,5 | Hong Kong UTC +8

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3





DW Deutsch+

WED 25.08.2021 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3