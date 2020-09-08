Wildfires - Consequences of a Warming World

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Natural drought cycles and human activity have led to a rise in massive wildfires in recent years. Forest fires in Siberia, the US, Canada, and the Mediterranean are also caused by climate change. We look for solutions.
Pine needle gathering in Himachal Pradesh
Northern Indian villagers in Hamirpur collect pine needles to turn into eco-pellets for heating for a local initiative. Local entrepreneurs have built small production plants. Villagers can earn money and keep the forests safe from wildfire.
How to stop the world from burning
Wildfires destroy homes and huge swaths of forest, and spread air pollution. Climate change increases the likelihood of such fires. The solution? Stop climate change. Another idea is to blend alternative forest management with modern technology.
Using goats to prevent fires
Forest fires hit Portugal regularly. In the mountains near Coimbra, herders use traditional methods of fire prevention, by letting goats and cattle graze the flammable undergrowth.
Forest fires and lightning strikes
Although lightning strikes cause some wildfires, scientists have say that wildfires can also spark lightning. The key cause: air pollution. An expert explains the link between air pollution, forest fires, and lightning strikes in this interview.
Cooperative forests in Tamil Nadu
Years of drought have taken their toll on southern Indian farmers. Activist Piyush Manush and some communities have sought an alternative. They installed a co-operative forest model to benefit wildlife, the water table, and local people.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 20.08.2021 – 15:30 UTC
MON 23.08.2021 – 02:02 UTC
MON 23.08.2021 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 24.08.2021 – 05:30 UTC
WED 25.08.2021 – 08:30 UTC
Cape Town UTC +2 | Delhi UTC +5,5 | Hong Kong UTC +8
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
DW Deutsch+
WED 25.08.2021 – 08:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3