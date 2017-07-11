Wildfire reaches Turkish power plant, workers evacuated

A thermal power plant on Turkey's Aegean coast was evacuated Wednesday as it was overtaken by wildfires. Workers at the site had previously emptied cooling tanks filled with hydrogen as a precaution.

News agency AFP reported firefighters, police and workers fleeing the scene as flames roared into the site.

"Flames have entered the thermal power plant," said Mayor Muhammet Tokat of the town of Milas, in southwestern Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in the middle of a televised interview when the evacuation began, saying, "the power plant is at risk of burning," adding: "There has been a tremendous wind. Otherwise, it would have been easier to contain."

The plant uses coal and fuel oil to produce electricity.

Fires in Turkey have been raging for more than a week, destroying large areas of forest along the country's Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, displacing thousands and killing eight.

js/dj (AFP, Reuters)