 Wildfire moves through former military training center in Germany | News | DW | 02.07.2019

News

A fire set by a suspected arsonist has engulfed parts of the former Lübtheen military training ground, which is littered with old munitions. It is the largest wildfire in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's history.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Waldbrand bei Lübtheen (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner)

A forest fire raging through a former military exercise ground in northern Germany has spread to an area the size of more than 800 football fields, authorities said Tuesday.

Firefighters have been hampered in their struggle to battle the flames due to the presence of unexploded mines and ordnance in the soil, some dating back to World War II.

Read more: German forest fires leap from 400 to 1,700 in a year

The fire near Lübtheen in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania started last week and was believed to have been put out on Friday before it started again on Sunday, due to what authorities believe to be arson.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Waldbrand bei Lübtheen (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Schulze)

Health experts warned people with allergies and asthma to stay indoors.

With more than 2,000 firefighters and rescue crews working around the clock, the military commander in the state said emergency forces were "going from defense to offense" to extinguish the fire. 

Armored recovery vehicles have also been deployed to clear paths through the forest for firefighters, who have had to take extra caution to avoid the old munitions. Up to eight firefighting helicopters are supporting the operation.

Four small towns have been evacuated and more than 1,000 people have been affected by the fire, the largest in the state's history.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Waldbrand bei Lübtheen Bergungspanzer (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

The armored recovery vehicles can be used to clear stretches of trees.

cw/jm (AFP, dpa)

