Wildfire in Greece declared largest in EU this year

CatastropheGreeceWildfire in Greece declared largest in EU this yearTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheGreece08/25/2023August 25, 2023A fire near Alexandropoulos in the eastern Greece has burned more than 700 square kilometers of land. Officials declared it to be the largest the European Union has seen this year. Greece is asking for help from other countries to battle the fires.https://p.dw.com/p/4VYkxAdvertisement