Wildfire in Greece declared largest in EU this year

August 25, 2023

A fire near Alexandropoulos in the eastern Greece has burned more than 700 square kilometers of land. Officials declared it to be the largest the European Union has seen this year. Greece is asking for help from other countries to battle the fires.

Donald Trump, seen here, has been charged in two state and two federal courts since leaving office

Trump booked in Georgia election interference case

Law and JusticeAugust 25, 2023
Asia

Japan's innovators develop 'coolwear' for hot weather

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 25, 202302:26 min
Germany

Deutschland | Landesamt für Einwanderung

Germany: Refugee arrivals prompt debate over right to asylum

SocietyAugust 24, 2023
Europe

View over a water purification plant in Germany

How wastewater can help tackle water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 24, 2023
Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
North America

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

ClimateAugust 22, 2023
