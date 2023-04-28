  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Stills Doku Wilde Schönheit - Artenvielfalt auf den Britischen Inseln
Image: Albatross
Nature and EnvironmentUnited Kingdom

Wild Isles - Britain’s Breathtaking Nature

1 hour ago

Human pollution is increasing worldwide. The overexploitation of nature is endangering biodiversity and plastics and chemicals are destroying many of humanity's nature-based livelihoods. But there is hope.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P74R

The UK is not exactly known for its stringent environmental policy and following Brexit, many fear that standards are likely to deteriorate. But the UK is also home to coastal regions and islands characterized by wild beauty -- and breathtaking diversity.

Stills Doku Wilde Schönheit - Artenvielfalt auf den Britischen Inseln
Image: Albatross

The documentary takes us through some of the most remote landscapes of the country, from the Shetland Islands to Cornwall, the Hebrides and many other areas. In each location, the film shows the amazing biodiversity of fauna and flora present. 

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in Wales is known for large breeding colonies of many seabird species. Few people live on the Hebrides, located off Scotland. These wild islands are still a natural paradise of rocks, sand and moor. As such, they are biotopes for exotic species such as puffins and guillemots. 

Stills Doku Wilde Schönheit - Artenvielfalt auf den Britischen Inseln
Image: Albatross

In this cinematic journey to the most beautiful natural sites in Britain, viewers meet the people who are trying to protect species threatened by extinction by preserving their habitats. It is a story of hope, one that indicates that a change in people's thinking is taking place.
 


 

Broadcasting Hours: 

Part 1: 

DW English

FRI 19.05.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 19.05.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 19.05.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 20.05.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 21.05.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 22.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 24.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 22.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3


Part 2: 

DW English

FRI 26.05.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 26.05.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 26.05.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 27.05.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 28.05.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 29.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 31.05.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 29.05.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of protesters holding up signs

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Jewelry made at a shelter for lesbian, bisexual and queer women in Kampala, Uganda

Why do LGBTQ rights face so much opposition in Africa?

Why do LGBTQ rights face so much opposition in Africa?

Human Rights1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

UN condemns Taliban ban on working women

UN condemns Taliban ban on working women

UN condemns Taliban ban on working women

Human Rights5 hours ago02:15 min
More from Asia

Germany

A man holds his phone, showing his Deutschlandticket travel pass

Germany's new €49 monthly travel pass explained

Germany's new €49 monthly travel pass explained

Travel5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

König Charles III.

Britain: My king, or #notmyking?

Britain: My king, or #notmyking?

Society2 hours ago04:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

external

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

PoliticsApril 27, 202304:12 min
More from Middle East

North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

SocietyApril 26, 20237 images
More from North America

Latin America

A father flees fighting with his child in his arms as riot police look on in Port-au-Prince

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Haiti descends further into chaos after mass lynching

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage