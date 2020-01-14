 Wikipedia back online in Turkey after judge lifts ban | News | DW | 16.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Wikipedia back online in Turkey after judge lifts ban

A Turkish court has lifted a nearly three-year ban on Wikipedia. Turkey had been the only country besides China to completely block the online encyclopedia.

Wikipedia Türkei (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Gocher)

Wikipedia was back online in Turkey on Wednesday for the first time in nearly three years after a Turkish court lifted a government ban on the website.

The ban was lifted and access to resumed hours after Turkey's Official Gazette reported details of a ruling made by the country's Constitutional Court. 

Last month, a 10-to-six majority ruled in favor of the online encyclopedia, saying that the ban violated freedom of expression.

Internet users in Ankara and Istanbul reported having access a few hours later.

Watch video 12:44

Does Turkey still want to be a member of the EU?

Free speech or 'smear campaign'?

Turkey had blocked the website in April 2017, citing Wikipedia's refusal to remove content that said the Turkish government was supporting terrorist organizations, calling it a "smear campaign"

The community-generated website had said it was opposed to censorship. Wikipedia fought the ban in court, escalating the case to Turkey's highest court in May 2017 after talks with officials and a challenge in a lower court failed to restore access. 

The ban had legal footing under a law that allows the government to block websites that it says pose a threat to national security.

Watch video 01:27

Health warning versus free speech

Turkey had been the only other country besides China to block total access to Wikipedia.

Activists have criticized the crackdown in free speech in Turkey, which intensified following the failed military coup against the regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.

Tens of thousands of website still cannot be accessed from Turkey. Access to YouTube was blocked for two years over videos that insulted the founder of the Turkish republic.

kp/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Turkey blocks Wikipedia, expanding censorship

Turkish authorities have blocked access to the popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia. No official reason was given, but local media said the move was related to associating Turkey with terrorism. (29.04.2017)  

Turkey details grounds for blocking Wikipedia

Turkey's telecommunications authority has said that access to Wikipedia is being barred due to entries alleging the country supports terrorism. It was not clear which specific posts had run afoul of Turkish rules. (30.04.2017)  

German court dismisses comedian's case against Merkel

A court in Berlin has rejected a bid by Jan Böhmermann to sue Angela Merkel over her response to a poem he wrote about Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The text, which he read on German TV, sparked a diplomatic row with Turkey. (16.04.2019)  

An ongoing crisis: Freedom of speech in Turkey

Turkey leads the world in imprisoned journalists and continues to arrest anyone who voices opposition to the Erdogan government. As local elections approach, the current pressures on a free media are expected to remain. (26.02.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Does Turkey still want to be a member of the EU?  

Health warning versus free speech  

Related content

Symbolbild Hacker schreibt auf Tastatur

Thailand: HRW slams oppressive media laws 14.01.2020

Thais are facing increasingly fewer freedoms of expression, according to the Human Rights Watch World Report. 2019 saw a rise in applications of SLAPP suits, defamation charges and other efforts to quash dissent.

Indien l Internetblockade für Kaschmir l Journalisten im Medienzentrum in Srinagar

India's Modi isn't alone in blocking internet amid protests 19.12.2019

In order to keep demonstrations against a new citizenship bill in check, India's government has shut down phone and internet lines. Blocking communications networks to control citizens is a popular tactic worldwide.

Iran Mehdi Rajabian Musiker

Iranian musician risks his freedom to promote human rights 03.09.2019

Mehdi Rajabian could be sent back to prison at anytime, but he continues to produce music banned under Iran's strict censorship laws. His new album shares a message of peace from artists around the Middle East.

Advertisement