WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pleads guilty in US deal

June 26, 2024

The WikiLeaks founder's plea deal is set to end a legal battle spanning more than a decade. He is due to return to his home country, Australia, afterwards.

Julian Assange in court in the Mariana Islands
Julian Assange faced court in the Mariana IslandsImage: Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo/picture alliance

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange pleaded guilty to a single felony charge for publishing US military secrets in a deal with US prosecutors.

The guilty plea secures Assange's freedom and concludes a drawn-out legal saga that raised divisive questions about press freedom and national security.

Assange arrived at the court on the US Pacific island territory of the Northern Mariana Islands after he was released from the UK's Belmarsh Prison on Monday. The 52-year-old was wearing a black suit and smiled as he walked past security with his team and Australia's ambassador to Washington Kevin Rudd.

Under the plea deal, he is set to be sentenced to 62 months of time already served in the UK and ultimately return to his home country, Australia.

The deal brings to a close a legal saga that spanned more than a decade, and which included seven years seeking asylum inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

