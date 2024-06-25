WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange freed in US plea deal

Julian Assange faced court in the Northern Mariana Islands where he pleaded guilty to violating the US Espionage Act. The plea deal ends a legal saga that lasted longer than a decade.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked free on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a single felony charge for publishing military secrets in a US court.

Asked by the judge whether he would plead guilty or not guilty, Assange replied: "Guilty to the information."

The plea was part of a deal with US persecutors that concludes a drawn-out legal saga that raised divisive questions about press freedom and national security.

"With this pronouncement, it appears that you will be able to walk out of this courtroom a free man," the judge said.

Assange's legal team hailed the news as he boarded a plane to Australia.

"Today is a historic day. It brings to an end 14 years of legal battles," lawyer Jen Robinson told reporters outside court.

"It also brings to an end a case which has been recognised as the greatest threat to the First Amendment in the 21st century."

Another lawyer, Barry Pollack, said that "the prosecution of Julian Assange is unprecedented in the 100 years of the Espionage Act, it has never been used by the United States to pursue a publisher, a journalist, like Mr Assange."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also said Wednesday's plea hearing was a "welcome development."

"Given those proceedings that are happening literally in real time, it isn't appropriate to provide further commentary," Albanese told reporters.

What are the details of the plea deal?

The US indicted Assange on multiple counts of violating Espionage Act after WikiLeaks published a trove of national security documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars as well as diplomatic cables.

Under the deal, Assange pleded guilty for one count obtaining and publishing national defense documents. The US has dropped 17 other espionage charges against him.

Julian Assange pleaded guilty to one charge of obtaining and publishing US military secrets Image: Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo/picture alliance

Assange arrived at the court on the US Pacific island territory of the Northern Mariana Islands after he was released from the UK's Belmarsh Prison on Monday.

The 52-year-old was wearing a black suit and smiled as he walked past security with his team and Australia's ambassador to Washington Kevin Rudd.

He is set to be sentenced to 62 months of time already served in the UK and ultimately return to his home country, Australia.

As Assange entered the courtroom, WikiLeaks posted on social media that the private jet he arrived in he scheduled to depart for Canberra within hours.

The deal brings to a close a legal saga that spanned more than a decade, and which included seven years seeking asylum inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Why is the case being heard in the Northern Mariana Islands?

The Northern Mariana Islands is a remote US territory in the Pacific Ocean with a population of just 51,000 people.

Assange faced court in the territory's capital, Saipan.

According to court documents, the location was chosen "in light of the defendant's opposition to traveling to the continental United States" as well as its "proximity" to Australia, where he is set to return once the hearing has concluded.

Julian Assange faced court in Saipan, in part due to its proximity to Australia Image: Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo/picture alliance

Reporters from around the world gathered outside the courtroom on Wednesday. However, press were not allowed inside the hearing.

"I watch this and think how overloaded his senses must be, walking through the press scrum after years of sensory deprivation and the four walls of his high security Belmarsh prison cell," Assange's wife, Stella, said on social media.

