Nimisha Jaiswal in Kyiv, Ukraine | Phil Gayle

11/28/2024 November 28, 2024

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been left without power after Russia launched a massive attack on the country's energy infrastructure. Explosions were reported in Kyiv and other cities. DW correspondent Nimisha Jaiswal described a "very loud morning" in the capital as a nationwide air-raid alert saw many Ukrainians spend several hours in shelters.