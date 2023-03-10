  1. Skip to content
Why Wunderkinder Are Not Miracles

57 minutes ago

Life as a wunderkind often means a childhood of discipline and pressure. Arts.21 asks past and current prodigies as well as experts: Can anyone become a child prodigy? And what became of the former prodigies?

Star violinist David Garrett writes in his recently published autobiography that he missed nothing as a child prodigy – and has no regrets to this day. And up-and-coming talents Laetitia Hahn and Maddox Marsollek can't imagine a life with less music or less practicing.

What do experts say? We hear from human development researcher David Henry Feldman and music psychologist Daniel Müllensiefen. Music historian Arne Stollberg reports on what became of the prodigies from music history.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 11.03.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 12.03.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 13.03.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 14.03.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SUN 12.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 14.03.2023 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Forensic experts walk near a police vehicle outside a building housing a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses

Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Hamburg — what we know

Crime44 minutes ago
