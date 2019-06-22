 Why the world is talking about Georgian wine | DW Travel | DW | 15.10.2019

Travel

Why the world is talking about Georgian wine

After 8,000 years, Georgians are still making wine as they used to in clay pots buried underground. DW's Sarah Hucal took a trip to Georgian wine country in the South Caucasus to see what it’s all about.

Grape harvest in Georgia's Kakheti region (picture-alliance/Design Pics/S. Orlov)

With the rugged beauty of the Caucasus Mountains, mouth-watering food and a unique architectural mélange that places it at the crossroads between East and West, it’s no surprise that Georgia’s tourism industry is booming. In 2018, eight million people traveled to the country in the South Caucasus, up 9.8% from the previous year, per the country’s tourism board. Yet, while many may come for the striking nature or perhaps Tbilisi’s bustling nightlife, there’s something else they are likely to seek out: wine.

Bottles of 100-year-old wine stored in a family celler in Georgia

This wine in a Georgian family cellar is more than 100 years old

Wine is linked to nearly every aspect of Georgian history and culture. "When a baby comes into the family we bless his life by wine. When he starts talking he has permission to taste wine. When he passes away he will be blessed with wine; all his life, wine is surrounding him," explained tour guide David Luashvili. David runs wine tours from his hometown of Telavi in the region of Kakheti, Georgia’s wine epicenter. He also has his own small vineyard and produces wine for friends and tourists who are lucky enough to taste it before he runs out for the year.

Today, many Georgians like David produce their own wine, not to be put on the market, but simply to be shared with friends, family and even strangers. The annual harvest, which takes place in the fall, is a major family affair, as well as a popular time of year for wine tourism.

Tour guide David Luashvili pruning in his own small vineyard in the Kakheti wine region (DW/S. Hucal)

Tour guide David Luashvili also has his own small vineyard in Kakheti

For those interested in learning about Georgian winemaking first-hand, a trip through the lush Kakheti region — also known as the "cradle of wine," ideally with a guide who can arrange tastings and help translate — is a must. Trips can be made to and from Tbilisi, a two-hour drive, but are best spent at a leisurely pace with a stopover for the night in the towns of Telavi or Signagi, which allows for plenty of time to visit several vineyards. In this picturesque region at the foot of the Caucasus mountain range, weather conditions are ideal for growing the hundreds of varieties of grapes Georgians covet — there's quite a lot to taste!

Kartlos Chabashvili, founder of Inter Georgia travel agency, which often does trips to Kakheti, has seen an increase in the number of European tourists interested in wine tours. "Europeans also have good wine and whoever knows the value of wine comes to try and taste Georgian traditional wine which is a very unique and old tradition," he said.

A member of the family

Some even say that wine was invented in Georgia. And indeed, there is evidence suggesting this may be true. In 2017, scientists exploring a Neolithic village 32 kilometers (20 miles) south of Tbilisi found an 8,000-year-old grape seed in a clay pot, making it the world’s oldest evidence of winemaking.

Georgian man in traditional dress stands alongside a qvevri, a clay pot used for making traditional Georgian wine (DW/S. Hucal)

Georgian man in traditional dress stands alongside a qvevri, a clay pot used for making traditional Georgian wine

Fast forward to the 21st century and Georgians still prefer their unique method of making wine in egg-shaped clay vessels called "qvevri" which are buried underground to maintain a steady temperature.

The qvevri, which come in different sizes but are most commonly around 800 liters (211 gallons), are filled with the freshly-squeezed juice and typically pressed by foot. The seeds, stems and skin and juice are all poured into the vessel together, which is then buried for six months. Inside, the wine ferments and filtrates naturally, with stems, seeds and skin slowly falling to the bottom of the vessel due to its shape.

A storage room with holes in the ground for storing qvevri pots

Burying qvevri pots helps maintain a steady temperature for the winemaking process

It’s a world apart from European winemaking methods, which usually involve wooden barrels and more complex filtration methods (although some of the larger Georgian vineyards also apply European techniques). The process is so unique that in 2013, the qvevri wine-making tradition was placed on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list for its significance and importance in the country’s history and culture.

Vineyards are often passed down from generation to generation, and children learn the ways of the vine from a young age. "Although he had three children, my grandfather always said he actually had a fourth: his vineyard, which he spent all his life taking care of," explained Chabashvili.

"We never say wine is something material, to us, it’s like a life," he explained. "We don’t say qvevri is 'buried' underground, we say it is 'planted,' because it’s alive," he added.

A glass of amber Georgian wine, a view of the vineyard in the background

Traditional Georgian wine comes in either red or amber colors

Popular abroad

The most popular variety is Saperavi, a red grape that creates an almost too-drinkable fruity juice. There are, of course, also white varietals such as Mtsvane and Tsolikauri, which are actually amber in color, since the skin and seeds are not separated from the squeezed juice in the qvevri, leading to the richer hue.

Georgian winemaker poses for a picture in his vineyard in Georgia's eastern Kakheti region.

Kohutsishivili has been practicing his craft for 35 years

At Shalauri vineyards, 60-year-old winemaker Zakhro Kohutsishivili has been practicing his craft for 35 years. Despite only producing around 20,000 bottles a year, his small vineyards have shipped wine to Germany, Japan and even the US. "I don’t know how they find me because I don’t do any advertising," he told DW. Small vineyards such as his, which still use all-natural methods, tend to be the most popular with tourists looking for the traditional Georgian wine experience.

Mosmieri, a larger vineyard that produces over 100,000 bottles per year and uses both European and Georgian methods, relies on exporting wine abroad to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. "Georgians don’t like to pay for wine," explains manager Nino Tsignadze. "Now, our main goal is China because a few years ago they weren’t drinking wine at all, but in 2017 they were in second place." Chinese sommeliers often visit the vineyard, she added.

A view of the Mother of Georgia statue, towering over trees in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Mother of Georgia towers over Tbilisi

Towering over Tbilisi is the 20-meter-tall (65 ft) "Kartlis Deda" (Mother of Georgia) statue. In one hand, she holds a cup of wine — an offering to friends. Hospitality is a sacred concept in Georgia; in the past in the Kakheti region, strangers in search of water would be greeted with a jug of white wine to quench their thirst. But in her other hand, she holds a sword — a warning to enemies. There have been many in the small country’s history. "All the big invaders tried to destroy vineyards; the Russian empire tried to forbid to make Georgian wine and spirits," said Chabashvili. "But they couldn’t change anything because secretly in the villages people were doing it anyway. Georgia without winemaking is just unimaginable."

  • Dancers with umbrellas and Georgian flags (picture-alliance/A. Widak)

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    Georgia, melting pot of cultures

    Multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-religious: This is Georgia. The breathtakingly beautiful country between the Caucasus and the Black Sea is one of the oldest settlement areas of mankind. Today about 3.7 million people live in this small country with its magnificent nature and culture.

  • A view of Tiblisi, Mtkvari river, Presidential Palace, Concert Hall and Exhibition Center can be seen. (picture-alliance/A. Therin-Weise)

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    The capital Tiblisi

    The metropolis of Tbilisi is Georgia's cultural center. And it has been since the 5th century. The city has known Roman, Arab, Turkish, Persian and other conquerors. Russia invaded Georgia in 1799 and remained there until the end of the Soviet era. They all left their traces. Tbilisi celebrates the present day with new constructions such as the Peace Bridge and the Concert Hall (right).

  • The downtown of the Georgian capital with old temple of Narikala is seen during sunrise in Tbilisi, Georgia. (picture-alliance/dpa/Z. Kurtsikidze)

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    Old town and fortress

    Since the 3rd century, the Narikala fortress has kept watch over the old town with the typical balconies and carvings on the houses. The panorama path up to the fortress leads through a labyrinth of alleys. The massive castle has seen conquerors come and go, was destroyed and rebuilt again and again. Only a lightning strike in the powder warehouse (1827) turned it into a ruin.

  • The Metechi church on a rock on the bank of the Kura in Tbilisi in Georgia.

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    Where the royals resided

    The Metekhi Virgin Mary Church can be seen on the steep bank of the Kura, which flows through Tbilisi. From the 12th century, the residence of the Georgian kings was located on this site, as is indicated by the equestrian monument next to the church. It depicts King Vakhtang Gorgasali, the founder of Tbilisi. In 1937, under Soviet rule, the residence was demolished. The church survived.

  • The spa district of Abanotubani in Tbilisi

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    700 years of bathing culture

    The Abanotubani district with its hot thermal springs is considered the oldest part of Tbilisi. The springs have been used for 700 years. The Persian-style bathhouses were built later, in the 17th century. The bathing rooms are located under the domed brick vaults. A number of them are still in use today and are a popular meeting place to bathe and chat.

  • A festive table at the 2017 Tbilisoba festival in Tbilisi

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    7,000 years of wine cultivation

    They are called Chinuri, Chichwi or Orbeluri. Grape varieties from Georgia enjoy an excellent reputation. The largest wine-growing areas are in the east of the country, in Kakheti. Archaeological finds prove that wine was cultivated in Georgia over 7,000 years ago. And even this very day wine is cultivated in amphorae. UNESCO declared this method an intangible cultural heritage.

  • Former Soviet viewing platform in the Caucasus along the military road to Kazbegi.

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    70 years of Soviet rule

    When you travel through the country, you will encounter relics from Soviet era: houses, factories, monuments or, as here, this viewing platform on a former military road near Kazbegi mountain. All of them stone testimonies. Georgia was part of the Soviet Union for 70 years — until 9 April 1991, when the people voted for independence in a referendum.

  • The Caucasus Mountains

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    Hiking in the Caucasus

    The most diverse landscapes and climate zones are concentrated in the most compact area; from the mountain villages of the Caucasus to the beaches of the Black Sea. Almost half of Georgia is covered with forest. Two-thirds of the country is mountainous, with several 5,000 meter (16,404 ft) peaks. Numerous nature reserves and national parks make Georgia a worthwhile destination for hikers.

  • Traditional medieval Svanetian tower houses, Stone bridge over Patara Enguri River, Ushguli village, Svaneti region, Caucasus, Georgia

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    A remote UNESCO World Heritage Site

    2,200 meters (7,218 ft) above sea level, in the Great Caucasus, lies Ushguli — "Courageous Heart"; a community of four villages with roots dating back to the 16th century BC. Ushguli is considered to be the highest situated permanently inhabited place in Europe. Since 1996, the villages with their characteristic fortified towers have been UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

  • Cave town of Wardsia, Georgia.

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    Vardzia — city in the rock

    Up to 50,000 people lived in the cave town of Vardzia. It lies in the south of Georgia. It was built in the 12th century as a fortress to defend against Turks and Persians. It was carved by hand with simple tools into a 500-meter-high (1,640 ft) rock face, seven stories above each other. There were bakeries, stables, a treasury and a church.

  • A view of Kutaisi, the old capital of Georgia

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    The old capital of Kutaisi

    160 kilometers (99 mi) from the Black Sea coast lies the old capital of Georgia, Kutaisi. It was the residence of the Georgian kings from the 10th century until 1122. Many are buried here. Churches, monasteries, palace ruins and the well-preserved medieval townscape make this city worth a visit. Today it is the economic and cultural center of West Georgia.

  • Artworks along the Batumi Boulevard

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    Coastal town of Batumi

    The Black Sea coast with a mild Mediterranean climate. The port city of Batumi, the third largest city in Georgia, beckons you to take a stroll along the beach, with a promenade flanked with artworks. A city of contrast: Between the derelict residential buildings, huge malls and luxury residential buildings are being built. Real estate mogul and current US President Donald Trump has invested here.

  • Young participants in the Ethnic Costume Day celebration in Tbilisi.

    Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

    Hospitality & traditions

    More than twenty different ethnic groups live in Georgia, including Azerbaijanis, Armenians, Arameans, Jews and Greeks. They brought their traditions and customs with them. And the Georgians? They love their own traditions and do not miss a single festival to wear their traditional costumes. They celebrate passionately — with traditional music and dances. Folk festivals are always a spectacle.

    Author: Anne Termèche (sbc)


DW recommends

Georgia — a holiday destination between the Caucasus and the Black Sea

Georgia is located on the border between Europe and Asia and combines an exciting mix of people, cultures and traditions. A fascinating country that is still an insider tip.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Georgia: The battle for the soul of Tbilisi  

