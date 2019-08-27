Why the state elections in eastern Germany are important

On September 1, the states of Saxony and Brandenburg will vote in highly anticipated parliamentary elections.



The results will not only determine their respective regional governments for the next five years. They could also have repercussions at the national level, and mark a turning point in the post-reunification political history of these two former East German states.



So what makes these state elections so important for Germany?

1. The far-right AfD could make history

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is by no means an exclusively eastern German phenomenon. It's the main opposition party in the German parliament, the Bundestag, and it has representatives in every state parliament. However, the party does enjoy widespread support in the east, where its leadership is also especially hard-line. In comparison to around 13% support at the national level, the AfD is currently polling at 25% in Saxony and 21% in Brandenburg, neck and neck with the governing center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Read more: A German border town's Left government and AfD voters

That support is buoyed in part by its anti-immigration stance. Many prospective voters in eastern Germany have criticized Chancellor Angela Merkel's immigration policy, and recent polls have shown migration and asylum policy to be a vote-determining topic in Saxony.

If the AfD were to emerge as the strongest political force in either of the states, it would be a first for the six-year-old party — and the first win for a far-right party in a state-level election in Germany's post-World War II history. It would also increase party momentum ahead of an October election in the state of Thuringia, home to one of the AfD's most extreme leaders, Björn Höcke.

Read more: AfD surge in eastern Germany sets up clash of cultures

Watch video 03:01 Share Big gains expected for AfD Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3OjTW AfD expected to make big gains

2. The Left party at a crossroads

The successor to East Germany's former ruling Socialist Unity Party (SED), the Left party has naturally performed best where it has its historic roots.

Today, the Left is often referred to as both an eastern German people's party and a protest party, but its support has ticked down over the past decade.

During the current state campaigns, the AfD has styled itself as the heir to Germany's "Wende," or "turning point," a word that refers to the peaceful democratic transition that led to the country's reunification in 1990. If Left voters are ultimately found to have migrated to the AfD, the result would leave the far-right party taking up the mantle of the Left as the eastern Germany's anti-establishment party.

3. Can the Greens thrive in a historically tough environment?

The Greens are riding high at a national level, buoyed by impressive results in May's EU elections. But eastern Germany isn't considered friendly territory — particularly Brandenburg and Saxony, where lignite coal mining has long been a historically significant industry. Though the number of people employed in mining has fallen drastically since reunification, older voters especially, who lived through the sector's job losses and other industry closures, may find the Greens' call to speedily end polluting activities hard to swallow.

Read more: Eastern German states demand €60 billion for coal phaseout

In the past, the Greens have often struggled to meet the 5% threshold of vote share needed to hold seats in the Saxony and Brandenburg parliaments. But recent polls show that support for them in the east has grown. In Brandenburg, the party is even polling on roughly equal footing with traditional catch-all parties such as Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and the SPD. Thanks to their unabashedly open immigration stance, the Greens are seen by many as the polar opposite of the AfD.

Depending on how the other parties fare, the Greens could step into the role of kingmaker in state parliaments. At the very least, strong results would bode well for a Green future across Germany.

Read more: German Greens attempt to win over voters in skeptical East

Watch video 03:14 Share Rise of Germany's Greens Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3OXY2 How Germany’s Greens are going mainstream

4. What could the vote mean for Merkel's coalition government?

A great deal — the state elections will be a litmus test of its overall strength. Brandenburg is a stronghold of the SPD, and Saxony of the CDU.

Both the CDU and the SPD are expected to take a hit, and the repercussions could even lead to the collapse of the national coalition government. This would not necessarily mean fresh elections, however. Merkel's CDU could form a minority government.

Party leaders at the federal level have announced a mid-term evaluation for their fragile coalition by mid-October. Poor election results could convince them to call it quits on the government teamwork, with the hope being that a shake-up would improve their respective support.

Read more: Is socialism the future for Germany's ailing SPD?

5. So what is the probable outcome?

While the September 1 races are too close to reliably predict, one outcome seems certain: increased political fragmentation. The trend can be seen at the national and European level, and Brandenburg and Saxony — and Thuringia on October 27 — will likely be no exception.

The states' current coalitions will likely fail to regain their two-party governing majorities. All of the mainstream parties have ruled out working with the AfD, which means three or even four parties could be needed to form a coalition. This will be even more complicated, should the AfD emerge as the strongest party in the individual states.

Extensive political comprise could be required, taking time and potentially leading to unstable partnerships. That is not the preferred situation for stability-craving Germans.

Although the three states combined only account for around 10% of Germany's total population, these elections could unleash a political storm.

Watch video 02:14 Share Thousands protest racism in Dresden Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3OSC9 Thousands protest racism in Dresden

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.