Why the rich get richer and the poor get poorer

Despite the UK being one of the richest countries in the world, 20% of its population - around 14 million people - live in poverty. That includes Jamie, who is unemployed and relies on food banks. Meanwhile Liz, a London socialite, believes that anyone can enjoy success. Jamie would like to work, but after a devastating car accident, he finds it difficult to get the right job that allows him to pay for rising rent costs. South Africa is one of the most unequal countries in the world with an unemployment rate of 30%. Despite the difficult conditions, Sakhumzi, a self-made millionaire, runs several local businesses, employing hundreds in the township of Soweto. Princess, a mother of four, however, struggles to find a stable job, making it impossible to pay her daughter’s school fees. She dreams of building a home where the family would be able to live together one day. Such inequality not only has serious personal consequences, it also poses problems for the general well-being of society, costing billions in damage to the economy, communities, and individuals.