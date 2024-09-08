Why the mega plan to send Australian solar to Asia flopped

Why not use solar energy from Australia’s sunny and spacious north to power Singapore, which has no space for renewables of its own? The project is part of a growing push to build ‘interconnectors’, high voltage cables that can transport clean energy over vast distances. But after it almost collapsed last year, the question of whether this technology can take off on a global scale remains.
