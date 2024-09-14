  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
CultureGermany

Why the Gaza War divides the arts world

September 14, 2024

The cultural scene is split over the "right" response to the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks on Israel and the Gaza War. Cultural events continue to be canceled; Jewish and Palestinian artists alike feel stigmatized. How can understanding prevail?

https://p.dw.com/p/4kazs
Propalästinensische Demonstration "Palestine will be free"
Pro-Palestinian protestImage: RALF HIRSCHBERGER/AFP

The Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7th, 2023, and the subsequent war in Gaza have polarized the world. This has also affected the cultural scene. There is growing pressure on artists and intellectuals to take a stand on the situation. Some artists voice concerns that harsh criticism of Israel is too quickly branded antisemitic - especially in Germany, which sees itself as having a special responsibility towards Israel due to the Holocaust. Nevertheless, pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been taking place on the streets and at universities in Germany - including angry demonstrations against Israel.

Berlin | Solidaritäts-Demo zu Israel am Brandenburger Tor
Israel supporters protest following Hamas' biggest attack on Israel in years, next to the Brandenburg Gate in BerlinImage: LIESA JOHANNSSEN/REUTERS

Other artists have criticized the coldness of the response from the left and lack of empathy for the Israeli victims of the terror attacks. They say Israel is being pilloried. A constructive dialogue seems a long way off. What are the roots of the deep divisions? And can they be overcome? We meet artists who have taken controversial stances: French-Israeli bestselling author Eva Illouz, South African-Jewish visual artist Candice Breitz, Palestinian photographer Steve Sabella and German-Palestinian author Joana Osman. And we ask them how dialogue and understanding might still be possible: despite deep trauma on both sides, there are people who are attempting to bridge the divide.

Skip next section More on Culture from Europe

More on Culture from Europe

DW Reporter Karin Helmstaedt at the witch memorial in Winningen, Germany

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they’re part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureMarch 16, 202426:06 min
Skip next section More on Culture from around the world

More on Culture from around the world

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How Pulp Fiction Revolutionized Cinema

Thirty years ago, a film premiere in Cannes turned cinema upside down: Pulp Fiction!
CultureMay 11, 202426:05 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Oscar winners that made film history

A journey through 90 years of cinematic history —from "Gone With the Wind" to "Parasite."
CultureFebruary 24, 202426:05 min
A man holds an old radio set in his hands

World Radio Day: More than a century of powerful impact

Since the first radio waves, It's been more than a century of powerful impact upon news, drama, music, and sports.
CultureFebruary 12, 202402:02 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Carmen Romero Quero sits while she talks

The dynamic director making Chile's theater more accessible

Director Carmen Romero Quero creates critical, historically informed theater for a broad audience.
TheaterSeptember 9, 202409:21 min
Iskra Geshoska stands in front of a tree on a small rise overlooking the city while a photographer snaps her photo.

Meet the woman fighting for critical art in North Macedonia

Iskra Geshoska is a key figure in Skopje's art scene, creating spaces for independent creators to meet and collaborate.
CultureSeptember 9, 202406:14 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Arts Unveiled (Serienlogo Composite)

Arts Unveiled — Experiencing and understanding the art world

Arts Unveiled dives deep into the international creative scene, uncovering new ideas and explaining cultural phenomena that shape our history, present and future. Who are the artists? What are their greatest works of art? And how are they having an impact? Where can we find their exciting projects?

Go to show Arts Unveiled