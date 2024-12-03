  1. Skip to content
Why Thailand plans to ban recreational weed in major U-turn

Emmy Sasipornkarn in Bangkok
March 12, 2024

Since Thailand legalized cannabis in June 2022, shops selling cannabis have sprung up all over the country. But the current government now plans to roll back recreational use of weed. How will the changes affect Thailand's cannabis landscape?

https://p.dw.com/p/4dQOM
