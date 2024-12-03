Why Thailand plans to ban recreational weed in major U-turn

BusinessThailandWhy Thailand plans to ban recreational weed in major U-turnTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessThailandEmmy Sasipornkarn in Bangkok03/12/2024March 12, 2024Since Thailand legalized cannabis in June 2022, shops selling cannabis have sprung up all over the country. But the current government now plans to roll back recreational use of weed. How will the changes affect Thailand's cannabis landscape?https://p.dw.com/p/4dQOMAdvertisement