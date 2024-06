Cai Nebe

Not since 1994 has there been this much hype for a South African election! And young people may swing the outcome, despite many expressing apathy at South Africa's current state. Renowned political scientist Dr. Sithembile Mbete tells Don't Hold Back host Nozibele Qamngana Mayaba exactly why every single vote DOES matter, and reveals why Lenny Kravitz holds a special place in her heart!