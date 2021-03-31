 Why sex and gender aren′t binary issues | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 31.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Why sex and gender aren't binary issues

Man and woman with nothing in between, gender as identical to sex ― those who deny the existence of intersex and transgender people like to point to biology. But science actually proves them wrong.

Symbols for male and female

There's more than just male and female

Our gender is identical with our sex, written in our genes, can be clearly assigned and does not change over our lifetime. The woman on one side, the man on the other ― you're either a princess or a knight, with nothing in between. And you certainly have no say in the matter, your sex is what you're born with. Period.

People who think like this usually point to one main argument: That's the science, they say. Biology to be exact.

Yet the broad scientific consensus now looks different: Sex is a spectrum. If you want to stick with the picture, man and woman are at opposite ends, but there's a lot going on in between.

Male and female genitalia as plushies, used for sex ed

Men have a penis, women have a vagina — it's not actually as simple as sex ed wants you to believe

Genetics: Clearly ambiguous

XX chromosomes = female, XY chromosomes = male. This is how sex is formed, we learn in school. In people with XX chromosomes, a vagina, uterus and ovaries normally form in the womb. In XY, penis and testicles are formed.

Clearly, the sex chromosomes are important, but it's not quite so simple.

For example, there are people whose physical traits are female, but they carry the "male" sex chromosomes XY in their cells, and vice versa.

A gene located on the short arm of the Y chromosome, called SRY, determines (along with other players) whether or not testes will form in an embryo. If, for example, this gene is not read due to a mutation, or remains silent, so to speak, no testes will develop despite XY chromosomes.

On the other hand, testes can grow in people with XX chromosomes if the gene jumps over to the X chromosome (presumably during cell division) and is read.

So how sensible is it to determine sex after birth, as is mostly done at the moment, solely on the basis of externally visible sexual characteristics?

Watch video 12:00

Intersex – Redefining Gender

Nothing is set in stone

Naturally occurring variations in sex chromosomes are many and varied. This can also have an effect on the visible sexual characteristics, the genitals. Here, too, there are several gradations between the fully formed penis and the externally visible part of the clitoris.

Individuals who cannot clearly be assigned one of the binary sexes refer to themselves as intersex or inter*. The United Nations estimates that 1.7% of the world population belongs to this group. The number is comparable to that of red-haired people in the world.

Since 2018, newborns like this can be registered as "diverse" in Germany. Other countries, such as Australia, Bangladesh and India, also recognize a third sex.

Sex can also change over a lifetime ― or more precisely the gonadal sex identity can. Chinese researchers found this out in a study on mice.

The genes responsible for this change are DMRT1 and FOXL2, which normally balance the development of ovaries and testes in a kind of yin-and-yang relationship. When there was a change in these genes, the gonadal sex phenotype could change even in adult animals.

Hijras with colored powder on their face in the Indian village of Koovagam

Hijras are a recognized third gender in India

The changing symphony of hormones

Testosterone: The male hormone! Estrogens and progesterone: The female hormones! That's what they teach you in school, but again, it's not that simple.

Men and women as well as gender-diverse individuals all have these sex hormones in their bodies. Average progesterone and estradiol (the most potent natural estrogen) levels barely differ between the sexes.

If one is looking for binarity in hormone levels, one should rather distinguish between "pregnant" and "not pregnant," according to a review study on recognized sex characteristics by American psychologists. This is because only pregnant women are far out of the ordinary in terms of estradiol and progesterone compared to all other people.

In children there is no significant difference in sex hormones. It is not until puberty that testosterone levels in particular go up, so that males on average have more testosterone than females.

But according to recent findings, this difference was also overestimated for a long time due to a failure of research, since testosterone was stereotypically studied only in men and estrogens only in women.

Today, targeted research is being conducted on the hormonal overlap between the sexes. It has also been discovered that hormone levels depend to a remarkable extent on external factors and are not, as previously assumed, purely genetically predetermined.

Expectant fathers, for example, have less testosterone over the period of their partner's pregnancy. The supposedly female hormones estradiol and progesterone, on the other hand, are produced more when individuals compete for dominance ― a behavior that is stereotypically considered masculine.

What gender is your brain?

There are some differences between the brains of men and women. Men's brains are larger on average. Individual brain regions also differ in average size, density of connections and type and number of receptors.

However, again, researchers cannot pinpoint the male or female brain. Each brain is quite unique and rather resembles a mosaic with different "male" and "female" parts.

A 3D imagining of a brain cell

There's no such thing as a clearly male or female brain

At least, that's how researchers from Tel-Aviv University described it in a study. A quarter to half of the 1,400 brains studied showed this sex patchwork. So things remain complicated in the head, too.

This also applies to the brains of trans people, who are being studied in a more targeted way. In terms of what individual brain regions look like, trans people are sometimes closer to their perceived gender and sometimes closer to their assigned gender.

It's safe to say that there's no pure binarity of sex characteristics. Any supposedly "biological" arguments in this direction are not in line with the current state of science.

Sex and gender are issues as complex and versatile as the humans (and mice and other animals) who carry them.

This article was adapted from German.

  • Cover Time magazine with Elliot Page

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Elliot Page's first in-depth interview

    Last December, the Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" came out as a transgender man, revealing his new name and pronouns — he/they — in a letter to fans posted on social media. In his first in-depth interview since coming out, the "Umbrella Academy" actor told Time magazine that he wants to use his "privilege and platform" to help other trans people.

  • Laverne Cox poses for photographers at the Television Academy.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Laverne Cox

    As Elliot Page pointed out in his coming out letter, "discrimination towards trans people is rife." Just before Page made his announcement, Laverne Cox, another prominent transgender activist, detailed on Instagram a recent transphobic attack in Los Angeles. The "Orange is the New Black" star is the first openly transgender woman to be nominated for an Emmy for acting.

  • Caitlyn Jenner on the cover of Vanity Fair with the caption 'Call me Caitlyn'

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Caitlyn Jenner

    Retired US Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most renowned people to have publicly transitioned. She revealed her new name and gender on the cover of "Vanity Fair" in 2015, posing for renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz. The TV personality's announcement paved the way for new conversations about transitioning and trans rights.

  • Chaz Bono, bearded and laughing in a blue sweatshirt.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Chaz Bono

    Standard advice when referring to trans people: Avoid using their birth names, since "deadnaming" misgenders the person and dismisses their identity expression. The son of singers Sonny Bono and Cher, Chaz Bono, transitioned from female to male from 2008-2010. A documentary on Bono's experience, "Becoming Chaz," came out in 2011.

  • Jazz Jennings in a revealing purple dress, poses for photographers at the Paley Center for Media

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Jazz Jennings

    The activist, YouTube and TV star's shows focus on her experiences as a transgender youth. Born in 2000, Jazz Jennings was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at the age of five, making her one of the youngest publicly documented people to be identified as transgender. A year later, she started appearing on television with her family to talk about the challenges of her identity.

  • Andreja Pejic looking over her shoulder at the camera. She has long brown hair, dark eye-shadow and wears a colorful top.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Andreja Pejic

    Bosnian-Australian model Andreja Pejic came out as a trans woman in 2013. She was the first transgender woman to appear on the cover of GQ magazine. She also made her acting debut in the 2018 crime thriller film "The Girl in the Spider's Web."

  • Chelsea Manning wearing stylish eyeglasses and purple lipstick.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    Chelsea Manning

    Originally coming into the spotlight for disclosing classified information on WikiLeaks, the former Army intelligence analyst was imprisoned for several years. On the day after her sentencing in 2013, Chelsea Manning's attorney announced her gender and new name. She was released after Barack Obama commuted her 35-year sentence; Manning has remained a public figure through her speaking engagements.

  • The Wachowski sisters. Lana (right) completed her transition by 2010. This photo is from 2012, before Lilly Wachowski also came out as a transgender woman.

    Transgender star Elliot Page featured in Time magazine

    The Wachowski sisters

    The Wachowskis are best known as the creators of the "Matrix" films. Lana (right) completed her transition by 2010. This photo is from 2012, before Lilly Wachowski also came out as a transgender woman. They have since co-directed "Sense8," a Netflix science-fiction series that explores issues related to identity, sexuality, gender and politics.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


DW recommends

Opinion: On trans rights, journalists must stand with the facts

Are trans rights a threat to "real women?" Self-proclaimed "radical feminists" in a number of countries seem to think so. In this debate, we must do our work against disinformation and fake news, writes Enrique Anarte.  

Turkey's LGBT+ endure brutal attacks amid Erdogan reign

Transgender people in Turkey frequently face violent attacks that go unpunished. LGBT+ activists are demanding more justice and safety, amid a political system that fosters a hostile environment.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pakistan’s first transgender madrasa  

Bangladesh's first transgender anchor hopes to drive social change    

Advertisement