Business

Why sanctions won’t stop Russia

Arthur Sullivan
January 10, 2024

Last year, western powers introduced an oil price cap aimed at seriously denting the Kremlin's capacity to earn revenue from its oil exports. It worked for a few months but it increasingly looks like Russia has found ways around it.

