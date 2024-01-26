  1. Skip to content
Why Our Brains Love Immersive Art

January 26, 2024

Immersive art is booming. What's behind the hype surrounding these colorful exhibitions?

https://p.dw.com/p/4bg2Q
Shift Gesamtsendung
Image: DW/TeamLab/Museum Tokio
Shift New Art
Image: TeamLab

How effective are these installations? And do they heighten our appreciation of art?

Unpacking the success of immersive art

Exhibitions by the art collective teamLab are a smash hit. The interactive, walkable installations allow visitors to become part of the works. What makes this art form so effective?

 

 

 

 

Shift Old Art
Image: Reuters

Immersive exhibitions: repackaging famous works

Art curators are transforming classic paintings by renowned artists such as Van Gogh, Monet, and Kahlo into huge video installations. Some critics disapprove of these installations, while many visitors are fans.

 

 

 

 

Shift AI Art
Image: Refik Anadol/DW

Hypnotic digital data sculptures

Refik Anadol creates immersive and ever-changing art from data – with the help of artificial intelligence. It has made him one of the most popular media artists in the world.

 

 

 

 

 

Shift Brain
Image: Animation Infographic Brain Medical_By_Gilad_Baron

Why the brain loves immersive art

Scientists know why people are so enthusiastic about immersive art. For neuroaesthetics expert Susan Magsamen, one thing is clear: Art is as important for our well-being as a good night's sleep and exercise.

 

 

 

 

