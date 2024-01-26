Why Our Brains Love Immersive Art

Immersive art is booming. What's behind the hype surrounding these colorful exhibitions?

Image: TeamLab

How effective are these installations? And do they heighten our appreciation of art?



Unpacking the success of immersive art

Exhibitions by the art collective teamLab are a smash hit. The interactive, walkable installations allow visitors to become part of the works. What makes this art form so effective?

Image: Reuters

Immersive exhibitions: repackaging famous works

Art curators are transforming classic paintings by renowned artists such as Van Gogh, Monet, and Kahlo into huge video installations. Some critics disapprove of these installations, while many visitors are fans.

Image: Refik Anadol/DW

Hypnotic digital data sculptures

Refik Anadol creates immersive and ever-changing art from data – with the help of artificial intelligence. It has made him one of the most popular media artists in the world.

Image: Animation Infographic Brain Medical_By_Gilad_Baron

Why the brain loves immersive art

Scientists know why people are so enthusiastic about immersive art. For neuroaesthetics expert Susan Magsamen, one thing is clear: Art is as important for our well-being as a good night's sleep and exercise.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 27.01.2024 – 02:02 UTC

SAT 27.01.2024 – 04:15 UTC

SAT 27.01.2024 – 10:15 UTC

SAT 27.01.2024 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 27.01.2024 – 17:15 UTC

SAT 27.01.2024 – 21:15 UTC

SUN 28.01.2024 – 07:15 UTC

SUN 28.01.2024 – 09:15 UTC

SUN 28.01.2024 – 14:15 UTC

SUN 28.01.2024 – 18:15 UTC

MON 29.01.2024 – 06:15 UTC

MON 29.01.2024 – 08:30 UTC

TUE 30.01.2024 – 12:45 UTC

TUE 30.01.2024 – 21:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5