Why Our Brains Love Immersive Art

Why Our Brains Love Immersive ArtJanuary 26, 2024
How effective are these installations? And do they heighten our appreciation of art?
Unpacking the success of immersive art
Exhibitions by the art collective teamLab are a smash hit. The interactive, walkable installations allow visitors to become part of the works. What makes this art form so effective?
Immersive exhibitions: repackaging famous works
Art curators are transforming classic paintings by renowned artists such as Van Gogh, Monet, and Kahlo into huge video installations. Some critics disapprove of these installations, while many visitors are fans.
Hypnotic digital data sculptures
Refik Anadol creates immersive and ever-changing art from data – with the help of artificial intelligence. It has made him one of the most popular media artists in the world.
Why the brain loves immersive art
Scientists know why people are so enthusiastic about immersive art. For neuroaesthetics expert Susan Magsamen, one thing is clear: Art is as important for our well-being as a good night's sleep and exercise.
