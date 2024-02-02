  1. Skip to content
Why learning to write by hand is still important for kids

February 2, 2024

Even in an age of smartphones, tablets and computers, children should learn to write quickly and fluently by hand. Many find it difficult, but it's worth the effort! Practicing handwriting has a range of effects on coordination and the brain.

