Why learning to write by hand is still important for kids

ScienceGlobal issuesWhy learning to write by hand is still important for kidsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceGlobal issues02/02/2024February 2, 2024Even in an age of smartphones, tablets and computers, children should learn to write quickly and fluently by hand. Many find it difficult, but it's worth the effort! Practicing handwriting has a range of effects on coordination and the brain.https://p.dw.com/p/4bhrRAdvertisement