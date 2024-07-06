Why it's so hard to recycle EV batteries

For years, we have been promised that batteries from electric vehicles are recyclable. With eye-watering efficiencies of more than 90% of recovered materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium. In a lab environment yes, but are these numbers actually achievable on a commercial scale? And at which price point?
