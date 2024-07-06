  1. Skip to content
Why it's so hard to recycle EV batteries

Kai Steinecke
June 7, 2024

For years, we have been promised that batteries from electric vehicles are recyclable. With eye-watering efficiencies of more than 90% of recovered materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium. In a lab environment yes, but are these numbers actually achievable on a commercial scale? And at which price point?

https://p.dw.com/p/4gjgm
