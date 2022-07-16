 Why is water odorless, tasteless and colorless? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 22.07.2022

Tomorrow Today

Why is water odorless, tasteless and colorless?

This week's viewer question comes from Renato Monteiro in Brazil.

Watch video 02:11

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Show 16.07.2022

Projekt Zukunft | CO2 Protein

Protein from CO2? 16.07.2022

Lab grown cultured meat concept for artificial in vitro cell culture meat production with frozen packed raw meat with made up label on dark background

Meat from the lab 16.07.2022

Vier Charolais Kühe stehen nebeneinander auf der Sommerweide. Charolais Rinder zeichnen sich aus durch ihre Wüchsigkeit und gute Bemuskelung.

Cows from the lab 16.07.2022

ARCHIV - 22.05.2018, Berlin: Ein Schritt des CRISPR/Cas9-Verfahrens ist in einem Labor eines Zentrums für Molekulare Medizin in vielfacher Vergrößerung auf einem Monitor zu sehen. Der Einsatz von Stammzellen ist mit großen Hoffnungen auf Heilung schwerer Krankheiten verbunden. Eine Gewinnung aus menschlichen Embryonen würde aber ethische und gesetzliche Grenzen überschreiten. Patentgegner wollen nun ein Patent dazu für nichtig erklären lassen. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Ethics and Gene Technology 22.07.2022

EMBARGO UNTIL OCTOBER 31, 19:00 CET - Swiss paraplegic patient Sebastian Tobler, center, walks thanks to the electrical stimulation of his spinal cord surrounded by Professor Gregoire Courtine, right, and Professor Jocelyne Bloch, left, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Swiss scientists Gregoire Courtine - EPFL (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne) and CHUV/Unil (Lausanne University Hospital) - and Jocelyne Bloch (CHUV/Unil) will publish a ground breaking double study in the prestigious scientific journals Nature and Nature Neuroscience on November 1st, showing with their team that three patients with chronic paraplegia were able to walk over ground thanks to precise electrical stimulation of their spinal cords via a wireless implant. (KEYSTONE/Valentin Flauraud)

Hope for the Paralyzed 22.07.2022

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 22.07.2022

©PHOTOPQR/LA NOUVELLE REPUBLIQUE/Mathieu Herduin ; POITIERS ; 07/01/2022 ; Une fleur de CBD. Le 7 janvier 2022 dans une boutique a Poitiers. Photo NR Mathieu Herduin

Cannabis genetics and crossbreeding 16.07.2022

Coronakrise: harter (2.) Lockdown beendet - Handel / Geschäfte wieder geöffnet Wien, Mariahilf, Neubau, 11.12.2020 Peek & Cloppenburg Filiale Geschäft Bekleidung Textilien

Microplastic Free Fashion 26.11.2021

Synthetic fibres often contain microplastics that wash out into waste water and finally the oceans. How can they be made more sustainable? Researchers at Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences are investigating how.

H2 Hydrogen Molecule H2 symbol with hydrogen molecule in the liquid. 3d illustration.

Hydrogen: What's the big deal? 02.12.2021

Hydrogen has been hyped as a key to a global energy transition. But so far its contribution has been marginal. Why the hold-up if hydrogen is so great?  