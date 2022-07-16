Why is water odorless, tasteless and colorless?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
This week's viewer question comes from Renato Monteiro in Brazil.
Synthetic fibres often contain microplastics that wash out into waste water and finally the oceans. How can they be made more sustainable? Researchers at Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences are investigating how.
Hydrogen has been hyped as a key to a global energy transition. But so far its contribution has been marginal. Why the hold-up if hydrogen is so great?
