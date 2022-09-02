Why is the universe dark?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
This week's DW viewer question comes from Moacir Machado Monteiro in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
There's something in the universe that seems to hold everything together, a dark matter like glue. We can't see it, and yet it's got to be out there, right?
Mercury is hard to reach. The BepiColombo probe is heading there on a long and circuitous route. It recently sent back some selfies. Can we see Mercury from here?
Synthetic fibres often contain microplastics that wash out into waste water and finally the oceans. How can they be made more sustainable? Researchers at Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences are investigating how.
Started by the US and Russia, the International Space Station is considered a project of peace and cooperation. But the war in Ukraine calls this and other space missions into question. What's at stake?
