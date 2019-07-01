 Why is Sri Lanka reinstating death penalty? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 04.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Why is Sri Lanka reinstating death penalty?

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena recently announced the reinstatement of capital punishment amid severe criticism from the international community. DW analyzes the reasons behind his controversial decision.

Death penalty protest in Sri Lanka

Talking to local media last week, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena explained the motive behind the reinstatement of the death penalty in the South Asian country. "I would like to announce today, on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, that I am completely committed to carrying out capital punishment for drug-related offenses," he said.

A moratorium on the death penalty has been in force in the South Asian country since 1976.

Samantha Kumara Kithalawaarachchi, the former head of the Presidential Task Force on Drug Prevention (PTFDP) and the current advisor to Sri Lanka's Drug Rehabilitation Authority, told DW that soon after coming to power in 2015, Sirisena took measures to crack down on drug dealers in the country. He formed an anti-drug task force and appointed officials to work on drug prevention, she added.

According to Kithalawaarachchi, the anti-drug task force initiated tougher legal prosecution and empowered police to deal with drug-related cases. Additionally, thousands of committees were formed in schools and villages to create awareness about drugs.

"It was these committees that demanded that the government hang hardcore drug dealers. The president then announced his decisions to implement the death penalty," Kithalawaarachchi said.

Watch video 01:30

Help wanted: Sri Lanka recruits hangmen in drug crackdown

Media reports say that President Sirisena's resolve to punish drug dealers was further strengthened when he met Rodrigo Duterte, his Philippine counterpart, in January. Sirisena praised Duterte's controversial war on drugs, and on his return to Colombo hailed Duterte as a leader who is determined to eradicate the drug menace.

An electoral ploy?

But N Sathiya Moorthy from the Observer Research Foundation in the southern Indian city of Chennai believes that the motivation to reinstate capital punishment could be political. 

He told DW that prior to the Easter Day terror attacks in April, Sirisena's approval ratings were strong and his chances of reelection were high. He was expected to get votes from both liberal and conservative sections of the country, Moorthy said.

But the attacks dented his image, with Sri Lankans preferring national and personal security over other things, the expert added.

Read more: Sri Lanka expels 600 foreigners after Easter bombings

But Ranga Jayasuriya from the Institute of National Security Studies Sri Lanka (INSSSL) is of the view that the death penalty for drug dealers is unlikely to increase Sirisena's popularity as most people are indifferent to it.

"I don't think it will get him reelected. But it is still premature to say what impact will the decision have on Sri Lankan politics," the analyst said.

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe (R) and President Maithripala Sirisena

PM Wickremesinghe (R) and President Sirisena disagree with each other on a number of governance matters

Jayasuriya also said that while the president's initial campaign against drugs was successful, the government had not invested in a concerted drug rehabilitation program. With his term ending this year, Sirisena is unlikely to achieve anything more on this front, he added.

Opposition to the death penalty

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is at odds with the president on the death penalty issue. Earlier this week, he said that he would not support the reinstatment of capital punishment.

Read more: Sri Lanka: Will Ranil Wickremesinghe's reappointment end the political crisis?

Wickremesinghe's opposition to the death penalty has piled more pressure on the president. Human rights organizations have filed several lawsuits against the decision and have demanded Sri Lankan authorities to halt the executions.

Activists Laknath Jayakody and Wellage Sudesh Nandimal Silva believe that the resumption of the death penalty would have far-reaching consequences and would affect all death row prisoners, including murderers, rapists, kidnappers and armed robbers.

Human rights organization Amnesty International (AI) says the death penalty does not deter crime. "Countries who execute commonly cite the death penalty as a way to deter people from committing crime. This claim has been repeatedly discredited, and there is no evidence that the death penalty is any more effective in reducing crime than life imprisonment," according to AI)

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Daunting challenge

    Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Brutal incidents

    Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Suspicious killings

    One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Left alone

    A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Last message

    The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Funeral march

    Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Remembering the dead

    Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Calling for justice

    Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she doesn't want to be identified.

    Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen


DW recommends

Sri Lanka death penalty reinstatement 'extremely disturbing'

Sri Lanka has ended a moratorium on the death penalty and hired two hangmen to execute four persons convicted of drug offenses. In an interview with DW, HRW's Meenakshi Ganguly says the government's move is regressive. (01.07.2019)  

Sri Lanka extends state of emergency after Easter bombings

Sri Lanka has been under a state of emergency since a string of bombings at three hotels and three churches killed more than 250 people in mid-April. Authorities say that anti-terrorism operations are still underway. (22.06.2019)  

Philippines releases documents detailing drug war tactics

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of thousands of police documents related to President Duterte's war on drugs. Lawyers and activists dubbed it an important but partial victory. Ana P. Santos reports from Manila. (05.04.2019)  

Sri Lanka expels 600 foreigners after Easter bombings

Around 200 Islamic clerics were among the 600 foreigners expelled from Sri Lanka after deadly bombings on Easter Sunday. Extensive security measures have been taken as schools reopen. Tourism has effectively collapsed. (05.05.2019)  

Sri Lanka: Will Ranil Wickremesinghe's reappointment end the political crisis?

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena had triggered a constitutional and political crisis in the country by sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe in October. His reappointment, however, does not guarantee smooth sailing. (16.12.2018)  

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

After he came to power, President Duterte unleashed a bloody campaign to fulfil his pledge of wiping out the drug trade in the country. DW spoke to some families who lost their loved ones in this controversial drug war. (09.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Help wanted: Sri Lanka recruits hangmen in drug crackdown  

Related content

Symbolbild Todesstrafe Galgen

Sri Lanka death penalty reinstatement 'extremely disturbing' 01.07.2019

Sri Lanka has ended a moratorium on the death penalty and hired two hangmen to execute four persons convicted of drug offenses. In an interview with DW, HRW's Meenakshi Ganguly says the government's move is regressive.

Sri Lanka Colombo - Narendra Modi und Maithripala

Modi woos Sri Lanka, Maldives as India fends off Chinese influence 09.06.2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a brief visit to Sri Lanka to emphasize his "neighborhood-first policy." China is also trying to exert its influence in both Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Help wanted: Sri Lanka recruits hangmen in drug crackdown 19.02.2019

Sri Lankan prison officials are looking to hire two hangmen after the country's leader announced a new crackdown on drug-related crime. President Maithripala Sirisena says he wants to reinstate the death penalty for condemned drug traffickers.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  