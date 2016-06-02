 Why is piracy increasing on the Gulf of Guinea? | Africa | DW | 21.02.2021

Africa

Why is piracy increasing on the Gulf of Guinea?

Nowhere on Earth do pirates strike more often than the Gulf of Guinea, where more than 130 sailors were taken hostage last year. The area is more dangerous than the Somali coast. The EU wants to do something about it.

Nigerian special forces sail to intercept pirates during a joint exercise between Nigerian and Moroccan naval personnel

Nigeria's new naval chief of staff has ordered his officers to take a hardened approach to pirates

The container ship Mozart was more than 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers/230 miles) off the Nigerian coast in January when the pirates struck out of nowhere.

Media outlets published reports of dramatic scenes on board the vessel: While the ship's crew cowered in a safe room fearing for their lives, the pirates quietly set about their work getting to them. It took them six hours to break open the door to the so-called Citadel but they did it. In the end, one crew member was killed and 15 others were kidnapped. The men have since been freed, but it remains unclear if ransom money was paid for their release.     

According to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), there were 135 maritime kidnappings recorded in 2020 —and 130 of them took place in the Gulf of Guinea. Much like the capture of the Mozart, many of those kidnappings followed an increasingly dangerous script.

"We see that the pirates are acting with greater impunity," IMB Director Michael Howlett told DW. "They are spending more periods of time on board vessels. In one case, they were on board a vessel for more than 24 hours, totally unchallenged."

Strategic, vulnerable trade routes

Increasingly bold kidnappers are creating fear around the world, and especially in the important sea lanes that traverse the Gulf of Guinea. This area facilitates trade between southern and western Africa, and is a key route for valuable goods such as crude oil emanating from Angola and Nigeria.

Watch video 03:51

Can Nigeria's piracy problem be solved?

"Over the past two or three years, the sea lanes in the Gulf of Guinea — a strategic region through which the majority of Europe's trade moves — has become the main theater of international piracy," Portuguese Defense Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho told DW. His country took the EU's rotating, half-year presidency in January.

Since 2014, the EU has contributed more than €55 million ($66.7 million) to the fight against piracy. This has included security upgrades for harbors and programs designed to improve cooperation between security forces in the region.

More European cooperation on the Gulf

In January, EU heads of state and government took things a step further. A number of European navy vessels are already active in the region and these are to be networked in the future in order to communicate patrol responsibilities and exchange information on pirate activity.

Whether navy vessels rush to help others under attack is decided on a national case-by-case basis. In November, for instance, an Italian fleet used a helicopter to chase off pirates who had boarded a Danish ship.

Kamal-Deen Ali, executive director of the Center for Maritime Law and Security Africa in Accra, doesn't believe this is a long-term solution. He has called for more aid to neighboring states, which lack almost everything — including well-trained naval officers. Many countries, said Ali, don't even have functioning radar systems to monitor their waters.

Things don't look much better when it comes to the ships. Ali, who served as an officer in Ghana's navy, said many countries have the necessary equipment, but putting it to use is a challenge — often they lack the "funding [for things like fuel or spare parts] to make them operationally active at sea."

A glimmer of hope

"Gulf of Guinea piracy is a regional problem that requires an effective regional response," said Howlett. There have been small signs of encouragement: Nigeria, for instance, has invested roughly €165 million in improved surveillance systems, ships and airplanes. The recently appointed naval chief of staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, has ordered his officers to take a hardened approach to pirates. In January, a navy vessel rushed to assist a container ship that had been attacked just off the coast.

But an expanded presence on the water isn't enough. Howlett said that acts of piracy are still planned on land, and they still end on land. This is where gangs are headquartered and where they invest their loot, and it's why policing and justice experts are also calling for a tougher approach to pirates. As a result, Nigeria has tightened some corresponding laws: In July, for example, the country's Supreme Court heard the case of 10 suspected pirates who had boarded a fishing trawler.

A woman carrying fish from a dock in Nigeria

Oil companies have destroyed regional fish populations in the Niger Delta, forcing many to make desperate choices

The roots of the problem, however, run deep. Ali said that most of the pirates come from the Niger Delta in southern Nigeria, an impoverished region that is home to vast oil reserves but where drilling has contaminated local land and water. Since the two most important economic sectors in the area — fishing and farming — have been destroyed, many people are looking for other sources of income. This makes it easy for criminal gangs to recruit new pirates.

"When you have an environment where you can easily recruit criminal networks because they have livelihood concerns, then this is a major problem to confront," said Ali. "And this is the reason why other countries in the [area] must also look at our coastal communities closely, especially when it comes to fisheries."

If that doesn't change, he said, attacks could increase despite the EU's best efforts.

This article was written with the collaboration of Joao Carlos in Lisbon, and translated from German by Jon Shelton.

  • A masked Somali pirate stands near a Taiwanese fishing vessel on shore near Hobyo, Somalia (Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    An intercontinental problem

    Attacks on ships by pirates off the Horn of Africa have been declining since Operation Atalanta, a European mission to secure the region's water for shipping, got underway in 2008. But now the problem is on the rise in the Gulf of Guinea.

  • Map of the Gulf of Guinea and the Horn of Africa

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Piracy spreads west

    The International Maritime Bureau in London, which monitors pirate activities, has reported at least 10 incidents in the Gulf of Aden and at least 28 in the Gulf of Guinea in 2013. The number of attacks on the Horn of Africa has been falling steadily.

  • Two Somali men look across Mogadishu's fishing harbor

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Environmental beginnings

    Failed governance in Somalia led to overfishing of its coastline by other countries in the early 1990s. Toxic waste was subsequently dumped in its waters, crippling the local fishing industry. The combination of factors caused some Somalis to resort to piracy, while others later determined it was a good way to make money. Piracy surged in Somali waters in the late 2000s.

  • A group of suspected pirates is taken into custody by the crew of an EU warship

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Crackdown shows results

    Pirate attacks along the Horn of Africa have decreased since the international naval presence there was bolstered. In 2012, 35 ships were attacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, compared with 163 in 2009. In former piracy hotspots, locals are more concerned about fishing than capturing cargo ships.

  • A trial of Somali pirates in a courtroom in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo: Philipp Guelland)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    On trial in foreign courts

    Those captured and accused of piracy can face trial far from their home countries. Where they end up depends on who catches them or the ship they attacked. In 2012, for example, 10 Somalis were sentenced to jail by a Hamburg court for attacking a German-flagged ship. The UN and EU are backing efforts to improve the judicial systems closer to where pirates operate.

  • Nigerian militants patrol the creeks of the Niger delta. (Photo: George EsirI)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Trend toward more violence

    West African pirates' methods can be more violent than those off the Horn of Africa. While Somali pirates know they will forfeit ransom if their hostages come to harm, pirates in the west are mainly interested in the oil or valuable cargo on board and less concerned about the people. Their hijacking methods are similar - approaching large vessels out at sea in small craft.

  • An oil rig in the Niger Delta, Nigeria

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Haves and have-nots

    In the West, Nigeria has been exporting oil for the past 20 years, but most of its people have not benefited from the extensive revenues. Almost two-thirds of Nigeria's population lives below the poverty line. To those without livelihoods, the risks of piracy can seem worth it. Political instability and social conflict have left room for pirate gangs to consolidate in the Gulf of Guinea.

  • Soldiers from Nigeria

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    No easy fix

    While a heavy international military presence was effective in reducing piracy near Somalia, the same solution cannot easily be applied to the Gulf of Guinea. As those countries are sovereign states, their own authorities must work together to find a solution. Still, international interest in finding an answer is high, especially since the region supplies 20 percent of Europe's oil and gas.

  • Somali refugee families at a feeding center in Mogadishu (Photo: Abdurashid Abikara)

    Pirate attacks cross Africa

    Options for a better life

    The key to reducing piracy is improving people's lives on land. The challenges are vast - from improving judicial systems to creating a sustainable economy to effectively managing the consequences of natural disasters - like here in a Somali food aid facility where families received rations during a severe drought in 2012.

    Author: Samantha Early


