 Why is Laos building Mekong dams it doesn′t need? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 15.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Why is Laos building Mekong dams it doesn't need?

Thailand's electricity demand has dropped, but this hasn't stopped the construction of hydroelectric dams in neighboring Laos blocking up the Mekong River.

The Xayaburi dam under construction in 2012

Construction of the Xayaburi dam was met with opposition by environmentalists

Thailand's economic slump during the coronavirus pandemic led to a drop in electricity demand, with Thai officials estimating power reserves currently at 50% over total capacity. 

However, despite the Thai surplus, hydroelectric dams are still being developed next door in Laos, Thailand's top provider of electricity.

Critics say the dam projects are not driven by real electricity demands but by profit-seeking energy stakeholders, including the Laotian government, which has ambitions for the country to become the "battery of Southeast Asia."

"There is an oversupply, so why do they still want to build dams? Nobody knows because there is no oversight," Pianporn Deetes, campaigns director at International Rivers, a conservation NGO, told DW.

This would not be an issue "in a country with a clear checking mechanism, environmental or public property laws," she added.

Dams keep money flowing 

Thai construction companies play a major role funding and developing dam projects in Laos.

The Xayaburi dam was the first of its kind to be built on the lower Mekong. It was built in Laos, but construction and financing were spearheaded by Thai companies. 

For Thai construction firms and financial institutions, investing in hydroelectric projects is a highly lucrative business on the 2,390-kilometer-long (1,485 mile) river, which flows from China through Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia before spilling out into Vietnam's Mekong delta and the South China Sea. 

Laos Mekong River

The Mekong River is a lifeline for over 60 million people in Southeast Asia

The $4.5 billion Xayaburi dam expects to reap an estimated $466 million (€383 million) in annual revenue for the Xayaburi Power Company Limited (XPCL) over a 31-year period under a purchasing agreement with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT).

The EGAT can also pass on costs of over investing in infrastructure to the consumer through tax hikes under Thailand's so-called "cost-plus tariff" system. 

"This incentive spurs continual expansion in the system and a penchant to overstate demand," environmental studies scholars Danny Marks and Jun Zhang wrote in a 2019 article.

Dams without demand 

Laos has constructed more than 50 dams over the past 15 years.  Although the rampant construction in Laos has outpaced electricity demands, a further 50 dams are under construction in rivers and streams around the country. 

Courtney Weatherby of the Southeast Asia and Energy, Water, and Sustainability program at the Stimson Center in Washington told DW that Thailand and Yunnan Province in China have had an electricity surplus in recent years, which has "resulted in limited short-term appetite to purchase more electricity from Laos."

The analyst added that around the region, the cost of alternative energy sources like solar power has also been "steadily dropping" and is far cheaper than many of the new hydroelectric power projects.

"The determination inside Laos to push ahead with a series of new large-scale hydropower projects even with no confirmed purchaser for the electricity can be seen as an addiction to familiar technologies and development processes," Weatherby said.

Watch video 03:18

Mekong River threatened by dams and climate change

Thailand losing interest?

The latest Laotian dam project is the Chinese-funded Sanakham dam, which is under construction around 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) upstream from the border with Thailand. 

Not all Thai government stakeholders are showing robust support for the new dam, said Brian Eyler, director of the Southeast Asia program at the Stimson Center.

The Office of National Water Resources of Thailand (ONWR), for instance, has warned the country might refuse to buy power from the dam, citing concerns over environmental impacts

The opposition in Thailand to the Sanakham dam could spell the end of the project, even if investors are counting on Thailand's energy authority to be the primary customer of the power generated.

"The mainstream dams are so large that without a power market to support them, they will not be built. It's that simple," Eyler told DW.

"Investment will not show up without power purchase agreements, no matter how nicely construction companies and the Government of Laos show that the dams are moving along according to plan," he added.

A solution could be a regional boycott of electricity generated at new mainstream Mekong dams in tandem with a shift towards developing other renewable energy sources that would allow Laos to stay "on its pathway of becoming a battery for Southeast Asia," according to Eyler. 

"Laos, as a landlocked state with few options, should not be left in the lurch," he added.

 

  • Rescuers helping locals escape floodwaters in the aftermath a dam break in Laos (Reuters)

    Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams

    Taking only what they can carry

    Rescue workers helped locals flee floodwaters and the South Korean company SK Engineering & Construction, which is building the dam, said it was assisting with evacuations. Neighboring Thailand pledged to send help as well. More than 6,600 people have been forced from their homes by the surging waters.

  • Villagers wait on their rooftops in the aftermath a dambreak in Laos (Reuters/ABC Laos News)

    Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams

    Waiting to be rescued

    Critics, such as the US-based group International Rivers, said the incident at Xepian-Xe Nam Noy, "shows the inadequacy of warning systems for the dam construction and its operators. The warning appeared to come very late and was ineffective in ensuring people had advanced notice to ensure their safety and that of their families."

  • Laotians setting up temporary shelters in the aftermath of a dam break (Reuters)

    Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams

    Shelter from the floods

    Villagers near the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy Dam were forced to take what they could of their possessions and hastily set up temporary shelters as waters surged through low-lying areas in the Attapeu provence. Laos is one of the poorest countries in Southeast Asia.

  • Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith visits a resettlement area for people displaced by a dam project (picture alliance/ASIAN NEWS NETWORK/V. Sipaseuth)

    Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams

    We could put them over there

    Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has been personally involved with communist Laos' plan to become the "battery of Asia" by creating a network of renewable energy power plants. Here he is seen (center) visiting a resettlement area for residents displaced by a dam site. Transparency International ranked the Lao People's Democratic Republic 135 of 180 on its 2017 Corruption Perception Index.

  • Protests against the planned Xayaburi Dam in Laos (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams

    'Love Mekong, No Dam'

    Protests against Laos' plans to build a network of 11 dams along the Mekong River with backing from neighboring Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam have been going on for decades. The four countries hope that energy produced by the network will drive economic growth in the region.

  • A worker at the Nam Theun 2 hydroelectric power plant in Laos (Getty Images/AFP/Hoang Dinh Nam)

    Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams

    See it before its gone

    Laos expects to fight widespread poverty by selling electricity produced by dams such as this Nam Theun 2. Critics, however, say the government is not doing enough to help the tens of thousands of residents who will be displaced by the mega-project.

  • Attapeu province in Laos (picture-alliance/ANN/H. McDonald-Moniz)

    Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams

    (Yet) unspoilt nature

    Water is plentiful in Laos, with many dams being built along tributaries to the Mekong River. Flooding from the breech of the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy Dam was concentrated in the Attapeu province which is known for its idyllic landscapes.

  • A slow boat on the Mekong River in Laos (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hoelzl)

    Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams

    On the slow boat to China

    The Mekong River is still one of the main travel routes connecting China and the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. Its beautiful scenery is a favorite tourist attraction. Laos' Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism said some 3.8 million tourists visited the country in 2017, bringing almost $650 million (€760 million) in revenue.

  • Houses along the shore of the Mekong Delta (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Bernhart)

    Laos dam break and the country's hydroelectric dreams

    Cultural heritage and a massive source of energy

    Critics of Laos' massive hydroelectric plans have voiced concern that a network of dams could have adverse affects on flora and fauna as well as the communities of locals that depend on the Mekong River for their livlihoods. Critics also worry the dams will not be able to cope with extreme weather like the monsoons the region experienced in 2013.

    Author: Jon Shelton


DW recommends

Laos disaster reveals the ugly side of hydropower in Southeast Asia

For years, the Laotian government has been pushing to make the country a major provider of hydroelectric power. Critics say that dams are being built in disregard of potential environmental dangers.  

Advertisement