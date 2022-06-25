 Why is it colder at high altitudes? | Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine | DW | 01.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Tomorrow Today

Why is it colder at high altitudes?

This week's viewer question comes from Hans Dawson from Tanzania.

Watch video 02:58

More in the Media Center

GLOD Diamanten Beschreibung: Gezüchtete Diamanten sind reiner und nachhaltiger als natürliche, die unter Menschenrechtsverletzungen gewonnen werden. Rechte: sind für diesen Beitrag gegeben! Copyright: DW

Making diamonds from CO2 25.06.2022

Dromedar vor Sandd�nen, Region Adrar, Mauretanien, Afrika Copyright: imageBROKER/PeterxGiovannini ibxgiv04177770.jpg Dromedary before Sand dunes Region Adrar Mauritania Africa Copyright image broker PeterxGiovannini ibxgiv04177770 JPG

Just ask! How are deserts formed? 25.06.2022

Asteroid im Weltraum, Computergrafik | asteroid in the deep space, computer graphic

How can we defend Earth against asteroids? 25.06.2022

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 25.06.2022

More from Tomorrow Today

Process of the refueling passenger plane at the airport

Could diesel engines be the future of aviation? 01.07.2022

Eine Einstellung zur Arbeit (Ausstellung in Berlin): 26. Februar 2015 - 06. April 2015 (BILD: Beton, Rio de Janeiro 2012); Copyright: Cristián Silva-Avária***Pressebild nur für die aktuelle, themengebundene Berichterstattung

Concrete from C02 01.07.2022

19.01.2020, China, Yuncheng: Die chinesische Stadt versinkt im Advektionsnebel. Nur die Wolkenkratzer ragen aus dem dichten Nebel heraus. Foto: Shang Jianzhou/XinHua/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Harnessing wind 01.07.2022

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today - The Science Magazine 01.07.2022

Read also

Zur Debatte stehen derzeit Öffnungen und Rückkehr zu Reisefreiheiten mit einer Corona-Schutzimpfung: Blick aus einem Flugzeug auf einen Teil der Erde. Foto: Kirchner-Media/Wedel

Solar geoengineering: Can we cool the planet? 10.09.2021

The last chance to stop global warming — or a delusion of grandeur? Scientists are working on innovative ways to artificially cool the planet. Here are three ideas at a glance.

Seasonal migrant workers hand-harvest basmati rice in a field near Karnal, Haryana, on 6th November, 2019. Location: Karnal, Haryana Date: 6th November, 2019

Toxic ozone at ground level threatens food crops 16.09.2020

Basic food crops for millions of people worldwide are endangered because of surging ground-level ozone concentration. Indian farms are among those most at risk. Scientists are now racing to make plants more resistant.