 Why is India deploying female soldiers to Kashmir? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 14.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Why is India deploying female soldiers to Kashmir?

Female soldiers were sent to the region for the first time in May, but critics say the military still has a long way to go on gender equality.

A female soldier with the Assam Rifles stands guard in Srinagar

Military officials say female soldiers can 'break the ice' during search operations that involve local women

India deployed female soldiers to the restive Indian-administered Kashmir for the first time, in a bid to improve local relations and promote gender equality within the ranks of its paramilitary.

However, the efforts have drawn widespread criticism and questions over how effective the move is, both in strengthening ties with local women and improving gender equality within the armed forces. 

In May, India's Federal Home Ministry quietly shifted an armed battalion of Assam Rifles (a paramilitary force) comprising several women from the northeastern state of Manipur to Kashmir. The 34th battalion was stationed at Ganderbal, about 38 kilometers (23.6 miles) north of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir.

The female paramilitary troops were deployed at several motor vehicle checkpoints in Ganderbal, the route leading to the sensitive Ladakh region.

Soon after their arrival, the soldiers were seen frisking local women at checkpoints and trekking to different places to interact with local women and schoolgirls. They also held interactive sessions, in which the soldiers demonstrated their combat skills, and exchanged views on social issues. The female soldiers, who work together with their male counterparts, say they have an edge over male soldiers when it comes to interacting with women in the region.

"We are trying to give a sense of confidence to local women," said 24-year-old riflewoman Rupali Dhangar from the central Indian state of Maharashtra. "The aim is to encourage them to move out of their routine household work."

Addressing harassment complaints

Military officials said the introduction of female soldiers is likely to make the Indian government's anti-militancy operations in strife-torn Kashmir more effective, especially when dealing with local women during searches in residential areas. 

Watch video 09:43

India-Pakistan conflict: A ticking time bomb

India's all-male force received several complaints about sexual harassment of local women in Kashmir.

"Our primary task is to ensure that women don't face any inconvenience or difficulty during the anti-militancy operations. We will try to make them feel comfortable during search operations," said riflewoman Rekha Kumari, 27, from West Bengal.

However, it remains to be seen whether the womens' involvement during the night raids and other anti-militancy operations is effective in allaying local women's fears.

Ghazala Wahab, the executive editor of Force magazine, believes that the military deployed women to the region "to address the allegations of sexual violence."

Human rights activists say the Indian military has received complaints of male soldiers making sexually lewd remarks or gestures, inappropriate groping, and even rape during the search operations in Kashmir.

"The involvement of Indian armed forces in these crimes was alarming in the 1990s, but now there has been a decrease [in such crimes] due to pressure from rights bodies," said Sabia Dar, an activist with the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP).

Dar told DW that the deployment of riflewomen is an attempt to showcase Indian armed forces as sensitive towards the rights of Kashmiri women.

During a visit to Kashmir in September 2019, women's advocacy network Women Against Sexual Violence and State Repression found that "school-going girls have to walk past army camps and are sexually harassed by the men in uniform. Often, security forces stand at the roadside with their pants unzipped and make lewd comments and gestures."

With the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in place in Kashmir, armed personnel involved in any crime cannot be prosecuted without the Indian government's consent.

Women 'help break the ice'

The female soldiers could help "to break the ice" during search operations, said Commanding Officer of the 34 Assam Rifles, Colonel RS Karakoti.

"It is easier for us when riflewomen are part of the search operations. They help us to break the ice so that the searches go unhampered," Karakoti told DW.

Watch video 02:43

Will Kashmir's young politicians bring hope to the region?

However, the military drew widespread criticism when images of female soldiers frisking local women went viral on social media.

Athar Zia, a political anthropologist with the University of Northern Colorado, said the introduction of female soldiers is akin to the "gender-washing of war crimes in Kashmir," and selling "genocide as gender justice."

"What is the riflewoman to the female political prisoners languishing in jails, to women who face grave human rights abuses and rape as a weapon of war, to women surveilled 24/7 along with their communities?" he asked. 

Riflewoman Kumari, however, said the soldiers were not subjecting women to any inconveniences during the search operations. "We ensure that their rights are not violated and their feelings are not hurt," she said.

Discriminatory policies within the army

The female soldiers said that local girls now want to join them, although women are often the subject of discriminatory policies within the armed forces.

"They are giving us a good response and are eager to meet us again. Many of them want to join the Indian army," said Kumari, who joined the Assam Rifles in 2017.

Riflewoman Dhangar believes, however, that there is still a long way to go in terms of gender equality in the military.

"Gender equality is still a far-fetched dream in the Indian army, and to deal with it, we have made ourselves mentally strong," she said.

Female officers have been denied senior commanding positions, along with lifelong job and retirement security, unlike their male counterparts.

In March, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that the army's evaluation criteria for granting the benefits to women was systematically discriminatory.

  • The heavy influx of tourists this year has given new cheer to the people of India-administered Kashmir. It is a dramatic change for the tourism industry in the disputed region, which faced the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and harsh curbs on civil rights New Delhi imposed in the region in August 2019.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Heavy tourist influx in 2021

    The heavy influx of tourists this year has given new cheer to the people of India-administered Kashmir. It is a dramatic change for the tourism industry in the disputed region, which faced the double whammy of the coronavirus pandemic and harsh curbs on civil rights New Delhi imposed in the region in August 2019.

  • Located at a high altitude, Gulmarg is considered as one of the best places for winter sports in Asia. With its blanket of white, the idyllic hill station is seeing tourists again fill its hotels and ski, sledge and trek across its Himalayan landscape.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Idyllic hill station

    Located at a high altitude, Gulmarg is considered as one of the best places for winter sports in Asia. With its blanket of white, the idyllic hill station is seeing tourists again fill its hotels and ski, sledge and trek its Himalayan landscape.

  • Gulmarg was developed as a resort by the British nearly a century ago, and the region's eternal appeal with foreign visitors has made it a year-round destination. In summer, tourists meander through meadows, ravines and evergreen-forested valleys. In winter, they snowboard and trek on Asia's largest ski terrain.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    A year-round destination

    Gulmarg was developed as a resort by the British nearly a century ago, and the region's eternal appeal with foreign visitors has made it a year-round destination. In summer, tourists meander through meadows, ravines and evergreen-forested valleys. In winter, they snowboard, ski, and trek on Asia's largest ski terrain.

  • The 2019 end of Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and an unprecedented security clampdown morphed Gulmarg into a ghost town. New Delhi also imposed a communications shutdown in the restive region to quell unrest after it revoked the territory's semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

     An unprecedented clampdown

    The 2019 end of Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and an unprecedented security clampdown morphed Gulmarg into a ghost town. New Delhi also imposed a communications shutdown in the restive region to quell unrest after it revoked the territory's semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

  • The restrictions caused severe economic and job losses in Kashmir. It also impaired the already feeble health care system and paused the school and college education of millions. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries pegged the economic losses in the region at $5.3 billion (€4.37 billion) and about half a million jobs lost till August last year.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Severe economic losses

    The restrictions caused severe economic and job losses in Kashmir. It also impaired the already feeble health care system and paused the school and college education of millions. The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries pegged the economic losses in the region at $5.3 billion (€4.37 billion) and about half a million jobs lost till August last year.

  • Last March, Indian authorities enforced a harsh lockdown to combat the coronavirus, all but halting foreign travel. But the pandemic made Indians reconsider their own vacations, with many of them deciding to travel to Gulmarg when otherwise they might have gone abroad.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    Pandemic compounds woes

    Last March, Indian authorities enforced a harsh lockdown to combat the coronavirus, all but halting foreign travel. But the pandemic made Indians reconsider their own vacations, with many of them deciding to travel to Gulmarg when otherwise they might have gone abroad.

  • For the first time in 15 months, hotels are sold out till the end of February. For January and February, we have had 100% bookings in Gulmarg which is a good sign. We hope the trend keeps going upward, a tourism official told DW. Some tourists say they're visiting Gulmarg this time because of the COVID-related travel restrictions in places like Europe.

    Kashmir: Tourism rebound offers hope to businesses hit hard by lockdowns

    'A good sign'

    For the first time in 15 months, hotels are sold out until the end of February. "For January and February, we have had 100% bookings in Gulmarg which is a good sign. We hope the trend keeps going upward," a tourism official told DW. Some tourists say they're visiting Gulmarg this time because of the COVID-related travel restrictions in places like Europe.

    Author: Rifat Fareed (India-administered Kashmir)


Advertisement