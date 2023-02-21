  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (left) and her Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama
Nigeria's entrenched system has rotated power between the country's two main parties for nearly a quarter of a century Image: Annette Riedl/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsNigeria

Why is Germany closely following Nigeria's election?

Daniel Pelz
54 minutes ago

Nigerians are angry about their country's economic woes and violent conflicts — perhaps not the best environment in which to hold a smooth election. But the result will impact the West African nation's ties with Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nmh0

The stakes are not only high for the 211 candidates running in Nigeria's 2023 election. The world will be watching closely to see how the poll is run and who will win. That's because Nigeria is not just any country, but "a voice that carries international weight," as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock put it last year.

Nigeria is Africa's largest economy and most populous country. Abuja's influence on how the African Union positions itself on international issues, be they climate change or Russia's war in Ukraine, is correspondingly great.

"We want to work more closely with this important partner," Baerbock said ahead of her December 2022 trip to Nigeria.

Observers believe that whether this will happen or not, depends on how the elections go.

"It is the first time that we are holding elections in a state of general uncertainty. The territorial integrity of Nigeria is at stake," said Nkwachukwu Orji of the University of Nigeria.

Separatists and criminal gangs in the south, bloody conflicts between farmers and herders in the center, and Islamist terror in the north have plunged large parts of the country into chaos.

Display of weapons allegedly belonging to Boko Haram militants
Nigeria's election commission might not be able to deploy to some polling stations because of security concernsImage: Audu Ali Marte/AFP/Getty Images

Rising tensions

Political observers in Berlin and other European capitals fear that the situation could further deteriorate. Previous elections have led to outbreaks of violence, although the security situation was better then. This election is being very closely contested because Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari must step down after serving two terms.

Three presidential hopefuls are vying to succeed him. Besides Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) — two parties that have dominated Nigeria's politics since the 1990s — there is another strong contender: Millionaire businessman Peter Obi for the Labour Party (LP), a particularly popular contender among young voters.

Western donors are worried that the outcome of the elections might lead to violence or long disputes over the winner, weakening Nigeria's leadership role in Africa. But it need not come to that.

"The outcome of elections in Nigeria is difficult to predict. Several times in Nigeria's history, there have been fears if violence after an election, and nothing happened," said Lynda Iroulo of Georgetown University in the United States. Nigeria's then-President Goodluck Jonathan, who relinquished power peacefully after his defeat in 2015, is one example.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock with Nigerian women
In Nigeria last year, German Foreign Minister Baerbock (right) promised closer cooperation with the West African nationImage: Annette Riedl/dpa/picture alliance

Worries about migration

But if things go wrong this time, or if the new government fails to get Nigeria's problems under control, there will be additional consequences for Western countries.

"Migration will be a big issue. Already a lot of people are leaving. It shows how little they trust the country to take care of its people," researcher Orji told DW.

The prospect makes partners like Germany uneasy.

For a long time, Nigeria was among the ten main countries of origin for asylum seekers in Germany. And for just as long, Germany has pushed Nigeria to slow down irregular migration and accept the return of rejected asylum seekers more quickly.

The issue was always central to bilateral talks between ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel and Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

The result of the 2023 elections could also impact on future cooperation on migration.

"Peter Obi is the only one of the three candidates who has not only promised closer relations with foreign countries, but also wants to change the way Nigerians are treated in Western countries," said Lynda Iroulo.

An Obi government could demand that Germany make it easier for Nigerian citizens to get a visa. This is something Berlin is probably not likely to willingly accept.

Debunking fake news ahead of Nigeria's election

Important trading partner

The German business community is looking forward to the upcoming change of power in Nigeria, regardless of who ultimately wins the race.

"All candidates in the run are more business-friendly than the current government," said Christoph Kannengießer of the Africa Association of German Business.

He saw potential for a closer cooperation. Nigeria is the second most important trading partner for German companies in sub-Saharan Africa after South Africa. "Nigeria is a difficult but interesting market for German companies," Kannengießer told DW.

Politicians and investors are especially keen to develop cooperation in renewable energies. Germany wants to become climate-neutral by 2045. To reach that goal it urgently needs green hydrogen, which Nigeria could also provide. The German government opened a liaison office in Abuja as recent as 2021.

Kannengießer urged Berlin to quickly invite the newly elected Nigerian leadership to Germany and just as quickly send its highest representatives to Abuja. If all remains peaceful and a credible result emerges from the elections, the German government is likely to agree.

This article was originally published in German

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russia s President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

Putin blames war on West, suspends nuclear disarmament pact

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds a clear stone believed to be a diamond

Why Africa bleeds diamond revenues

Why Africa bleeds diamond revenues

BusinessFebruary 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Liz Truss and Scott Morrison at the symposium in Tokyo

Challenging China: Can a legislative alliance have leverage?

Challenging China: Can a legislative alliance have leverage?

PoliticsFebruary 20, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Files arranged on a rack in a German office

Germany: Aging bureaucracy risks undermining ambitions

Germany: Aging bureaucracy risks undermining ambitions

Business4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The Ukrainian town of Bucha became synonymous for Russian atrocities. One year on, residents are on a quest for justice.

Ukraine war: Seeking justice for Bucha

Ukraine war: Seeking justice for Bucha

Conflicts2 hours ago04:07 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian Ameican activist Masih Alinejad at a protest in Munich

MSC: Iranian activists demand more action from the West

MSC: Iranian activists demand more action from the West

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden, left, walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

US President Joe Biden pays surprise visit to Kyiv

Conflicts22 hours ago02:09 min
More from North America

Latin America

A black and white photo of Pablo Neruda, smiling, showing his top front teeth, in 1965

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

Pablo Neruda's death: Why the science is inconclusive

ScienceFebruary 20, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage