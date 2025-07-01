  1. Skip to content
BusinessPeru

Why is China's new megaport in Peru facing pushback?

Emily Leshner
January 7, 2025

China's new $3.5 billion megaport in Peru strengthens the trade relationship between the two countries and gives Beijing direct access to Latin America's valuable minerals, ensuring its own strategic growth and control over the global mineral supply chain. But the megaport has been described as environmentally destructive.

