What's behind the Ceuta migrant crisis?

What is the crisis between Spain and Morocco about?

It's not entirely certain because Morocco hasn't made any clear statements on the matter. However, Morocco's minister for human rights, Mustapha Ramid, previously criticized Spain's behavior on Facebook, saying that the country was offering refuge to a group that had taken up arms against his country. Most likely, he meant Polisario Front leader, Brahim Ghali, who has been receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 in northern Spain since mid-April.

The Polisario Front is an independence movement that claims territory in the Western Sahara region, an area that Morocco says belongs to it.

It is believed that Moroccan authorities deliberately reduced the number of military forces on this heavily guarded piece of land in the coastal colony of Ceuta on Morocco's border after Ghali was taken to Spain. This week, Spain's highest court issued a legal summons for Ghali pertaining to a possible war crimes case.

What is Morocco so worried about?

The Moroccan government is concerned because an EU member state is treating Ghali. It had hoped for more international recognition of its claim over Western Sahara after former US President Donald Trump said he would recognize it last December. The US recognition was seen as part of a deal in which Morocco established diplomatic relations with Israel. Because of Spain's actions with Ghali, Morocco is concerned that its claim to sovereignty over the Western Sahara region will be questioned again.

Ceuta: Thousands of migrants swim to Spanish enclave in North Africa Swimming to the European enclave About 6,000 migrants managed to cross from Morocco to the tiny Spanish territory of Ceuta by Tuesday. Many of them swam or used rubber dinghies. One young man drowned as he tried to reach the enclave.

Ceuta: Thousands of migrants swim to Spanish enclave in North Africa Walking through shallow waters In some places, the tide was so low that migrants could even walk through the shallow waters from beaches that were a few kilometers south of Ceuta.

Ceuta: Thousands of migrants swim to Spanish enclave in North Africa A stepping stone to Europe African migrants have long seen Ceuta as a stepping stone to Europe. But the Spanish enclave in North Africa has never seen such a rapid influx of arrivals. Local officials accused Morocco of relaxing its border controls amid a diplomatic spat with Spain. The countries' relations have been strained since Spain accepted a Moroccan rebel leader for hospital treatment.

Ceuta: Thousands of migrants swim to Spanish enclave in North Africa The journey starts at the shores of Fnideq Many migrants began their journey by climbing on the cliffs of Fnideq, a town in northern Morocco. They jumped at the chance when Morocco relaxed its borders on Monday.

Ceuta: Thousands of migrants swim to Spanish enclave in North Africa Detained on arrival But once they arrived in Ceuta, Spanish Civil Guards detained them. Spain does not grant asylum status to Moroccans — only unaccompanied minors may stay under government supervision.

Ceuta: Thousands of migrants swim to Spanish enclave in North Africa Ceuta faces a humanitarian crisis The sudden arrival of thousands of migrants has strained the Spanish army, Civil Guard and emergency workers in Ceuta, a small city of 85,000. Spain sent 200 more officers, including anti-riot police and professionals specialized in border control, to the territory, the Interior Ministry said.

Ceuta: Thousands of migrants swim to Spanish enclave in North Africa Spain wants to speed up the return Spanish authorities transferred arriving adults to a soccer stadium, where they have to wait to be returned to Morocco.

Ceuta: Thousands of migrants swim to Spanish enclave in North Africa Children and teenagers also crossed to Ceuta Many of the migrants arriving were minors. Authorities transferred those thought to be underage to warehouses run by groups such as the Red Cross. Author: Beatrice Christofaro



Where does Germany stand in all this?

Morocco is also at odds with Germany over the Western Sahara. At the beginning of May, the North African country recalled its own ambassador from Berlin, saying it was doing so because of "hostile" actions by Germany. Previously, Germany had been critical of the Trump administration's decision to recognize the Moroccan claims over Western Sahara. It had called a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the matter.

How did this conflict begin?

The tensions date back to 1884. As part of the so-called Congo Conference, large parts of Africa were divided between the European colonial powers of the time. Back then, the area now known as Western Sahara came under Spain's sphere of influence. In 1976, Spain began to withdraw from the region. Following this, Morocco and Mauritania both claimed the territory. In 1979, Mauritania renounced its claims and Morocco occupied the southern part of Western Sahara.

What is the Polisario Front?

The Polisario Front — the name comes from the Spanish, El Frente Popular de Liberación de Saguia el Hamra y Rio de Oro or, in English, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguía el-Hamra and Río de Oro — was founded in 1973. The two regions in the name form the Western Sahara. The Polisario Front's aim is to establish an independent state in the Western Sahara.

As increasing numbers of Moroccans came to settle in the area during the 1970s. The Polisario called the area the Saharan Arab Democratic Republic (DARS). The armed conflict with the Moroccan army began in 1975. The Polisario Front is supported by neighboring Algeria, which is also home to many refugees from Western Sahara.

In 1991, a ceasefire between the two was arranged and this has mostly held up until today. The first serious break in the ceasefire came late last year.

Why is Western Sahara so important?

The region is rich in mineral resources, including some of the largest phosphate deposits in the world. Around 72% of all known phosphate reserves are there. Before the 1991 ceasefire, Morocco had started to build a border wall. The result is that much of those mineral deposits are now in Moroccan-controlled territory.

What is Western Sahara's legal status?

DARS is currently recognized by about 50 states as well as the African Union (AU). It is usually described as a "non-self-governing territory." In fact, it has been a member of the AU since 1984, which prompted Morocco to withdraw from the union that same year. It returned to the AU in 2017.

Various plans have been proposed to resolve the stand-off about DARS' legal status, including a Moroccan offer to make it an autonomous region within Morocco. The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara was originally dispatched to the area to organize a referendum for the people living there, so that they could decide their own fate. Negotiations continue as to what a reasonable resolution to the ongoing impasse might be.

This article has been translated from German.