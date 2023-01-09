  1. Skip to content
Why is Big Tech failing at future mobility?

September 1, 2023

Big Tech companies promise to revolutionize how we get around. But often, all they come up with are gimmicks like hyperloop or flying taxis. Some of their glitzy ideas are simply glorified buses. Why has Big Tech failed to deliver on mobility?

School students attend a lesson as they shelter inside a metro station during an air raid alert in May, 2023

Ukraine updates: Kyiv schools on alert over bomb threats

ConflictsSeptember 1, 2023
Africa

South Africans are coming to terms with a building fire in Johannesburg that killed at least 74 people.

Deadly South Africa fire a 'wake-up call' on housing

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202302:09 min
Asia

Male students are seen sitting in a classroom a university in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, sitting next to a group of empty chairs hidden behind a white screen

Taliban stop women scholars from studying in Dubai

ConflictsAugust 31, 2023
Germany

Germany's governing coalition low in polls

Germans pessimistic about country's economic slump

PoliticsSeptember 1, 202302:04 min
Europe

A man stands on a pile of rubble while a bulldozer digs through the rubble

Turkey's earthquake victims battle homelessness, dust

CatastropheSeptember 1, 202305:13 min
Middle East

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gestures with his hand as he speaks

Egypt targets activists in presidential election run-up

PoliticsSeptember 1, 2023
North America

The Nvidia logo

US chipmaker Nvidia strikes AI gold

BusinessAugust 31, 2023
Latin America

A grave with flowers and a framed photograph with a man in a suit

Chile: Pinochet victims want transparency and justice

ConflictsAugust 30, 202301:59 min
