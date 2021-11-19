 Why is a newsletter I subscribed to no longer being sent? | Frequently asked questions about DW′s online content | DW | 19.11.2021

Why is a newsletter I subscribed to no longer being sent?

Deutsche Welle makes every effort to ensure the best possible delivery of its messages and newsletters.

Nevertheless, if your newsletter has not been sent, please first check whether the newsletter is in your spam folder or was accidentally unsubscribed from. 

If the newsletters are constantly marked as spam, please add the newsletter's email address to your contacts and mark it as a trusted sender.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

