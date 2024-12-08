  1. Skip to content
Why have a beauty pageant in conflict-torn eastern Congo?

Zanem Nety Zaidi
August 12, 2024

Fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has cost many lives and displaced millions. The organizers of a beauty pageant want to unite and inspire those affected by the conflict.

