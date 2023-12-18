  1. Skip to content
Why has Ukraine's counteroffensive stalled?

Andrew Shale
December 18, 2023

When Ukraine launched its summer counteroffensive, hopes were high that Ukrainian forces would advance toward the Sea of Azov, splitting the Russian army and cutting off supply lines to Crimea. Here's a look at why these hopes haven't been met.

