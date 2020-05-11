 Why Hannah Arendt remains inspiring today | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 11.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Why Hannah Arendt remains inspiring today

The German-American philosopher was one of the great political thinkers of the 20th century. Berlin's German Historical Museum has dedicated an exhibition to Hannah Arendt, who remains more relevant than ever.

  • Hannah Arendt at the University of Chicago (Art Resource, New York, Hannah Arendt Bluecher Literary Trust)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    The thinker

    A philosopher, writer and professor of political theory: Hannah Arendt (1906-1975) became renowned in the US and worldwide for her works examining revolutions and totalitarian systems, as well as the trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, in which she radically questioned traditions and ideologies.

  • Hannah Arendt's cigarette case (Deutsches Historisches Museum, Sammlung Edna Brocke. Foto: DHM/ D. Penschuck)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Her cigarette case

    The exhibition "Hannah Arendt and the 20th Century" at Berlin's Deutsches Historisches Museum (DHM) also displays some of her personal belongings. Arendt wouldn't go anywhere without this silver cigarette case. "Like a briefcase, it was a work tool for her," explains exhibition curator Monika Boll. "Smoking was part of her process of getting her thoughts organized."

  • Hannah Arendt's student ID (Universitätsarchiv Heidelberg)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Her student ID

    Hannah Arendt was born on October 14, 1906 in Hanover to politically progressive parents and it was clear that she would pursue university studies. She first studied philosophy, Greek and theology at the University of Marburg under philosopher Martin Heidegger. She had a brief affair with her much older professor. She obtained her PhD from the University of Heidelberg in 1929.

  • Commuters in New York in 1944 (bpk-Bildagentur - The Jewish Museum of New York)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Fleeing Nazi Germany

    After Hitler came to power in 1933, Hannah Arendt had to leave the country as a Jew. Initially, she worked in Paris for an organization that brought Jewish orphans to Palestine. But in 1940, she fled to the United States when Germany invaded France. In New York, the first point of contact for many emigrants from Europe, she quickly found work as a journalist.

  • Hannah Arendt as photographed by Fred Stein (Fred Stein Archive, Stanfordville, New York)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Snapshots of a thinker

    Hannah Arendt was 38 years old in this photo from 1944, taken by renowned photographer Fred Stein. A series of photos from the Fred Stein Archive in Stanfordville, New York were loaned to the Berlin museum for the exhibition. At the time, Arendt was leading a research project for the Conference on Jewish Relations.

  • Hannah Arendt's certificate of naturalization (Washington D.C., The Library of Congress)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Certificate of naturalization

    Arendt lived as a stateless person in the United States for a long time until she was finally naturalized on December 10, 1951. Emigration from Nazi Germany, the insecurity of exile and her lack of rights as a Jewish migrant in the US were very formative experiences for her. All of this shaped her strong political views, which guided her throughout her life.

  • Hannah Arendt at the Adolf Eichmann trial (Washington D.C., United States Holocaust Memorial Museum)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    The Eichmann trial

    In 1961, the magazine "The New Yorker" commissioned Arendt to cover the trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, held in Jerusalem. Eichmann was one of the main organizers of the deportation and extermination of the Jews during the Holocaust. Arendt's account on "the banality of evil" caused a storm of indignation.

  • Hannah Arendt in the cafeteria at Wesleyan University (Middletown, Conneticut, Wesleyan University Library, Special Collections & Archives)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    The university professor

    She was a professor at different universities, including at the University of Chicago from 1963 to 1967, and at the New School for Social Research in New York, where she taught until her death in 1975. Universities were her intellectual home; she was even able to develop her political and philosophical theories in an empty cafeteria, as this photo from 1961-62 shows.

  • Philosopher and journalist Hannah Arendt with a cigarette in her hand (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    A headstrong thinker

    The controversial philosopher did not avoid intellectual disputes. As a thinker and reporter, Hannah Arendt's ideas often led to controversy in her adopted country and in Europe. "Taking a stand was very risky at the time, and she was well aware of that," says curator Monika Boll.

  • Hannah Arendt's fur cape (Deutsches Historisches Museum, Sammlung Edna Brocke. Foto: DHM/ S.)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Social life

    As a well-known reporter and university professor, Hannah Arendt was also part of the US establishment. She was reluctant to pursue social obligations, but she did have a mink cape at hand for official events such as gala dinners or receptions. The fur coat comes from the private collection of her great-niece, Edna Brocke, who donated different items from Arendt's estate to the DHM.

  • Exhibition pieces from Hannah Arendt, including photographs, a microphone and other items (Thoomas Bruns, Berlin)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    A legendary camera

    In addition to private photos, personal letters, manuscripts and books, her legendary Minox can also be seen in Berlin. She often used the tiny camera for her work as a reporter and to photograph her friends. The exhibition provides insight into the life and work of the German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt, who died in New York 45 years ago.

    Author: Heike Mund


  • Hannah Arendt at the University of Chicago (Art Resource, New York, Hannah Arendt Bluecher Literary Trust)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    The thinker

    A philosopher, writer and professor of political theory: Hannah Arendt (1906-1975) became renowned in the US and worldwide for her works examining revolutions and totalitarian systems, as well as the trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, in which she radically questioned traditions and ideologies.

  • Hannah Arendt's cigarette case (Deutsches Historisches Museum, Sammlung Edna Brocke. Foto: DHM/ D. Penschuck)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Her cigarette case

    The exhibition "Hannah Arendt and the 20th Century" at Berlin's Deutsches Historisches Museum (DHM) also displays some of her personal belongings. Arendt wouldn't go anywhere without this silver cigarette case. "Like a briefcase, it was a work tool for her," explains exhibition curator Monika Boll. "Smoking was part of her process of getting her thoughts organized."

  • Hannah Arendt's student ID (Universitätsarchiv Heidelberg)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Her student ID

    Hannah Arendt was born on October 14, 1906 in Hanover to politically progressive parents and it was clear that she would pursue university studies. She first studied philosophy, Greek and theology at the University of Marburg under philosopher Martin Heidegger. She had a brief affair with her much older professor. She obtained her PhD from the University of Heidelberg in 1929.

  • Commuters in New York in 1944 (bpk-Bildagentur - The Jewish Museum of New York)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Fleeing Nazi Germany

    After Hitler came to power in 1933, Hannah Arendt had to leave the country as a Jew. Initially, she worked in Paris for an organization that brought Jewish orphans to Palestine. But in 1940, she fled to the United States when Germany invaded France. In New York, the first point of contact for many emigrants from Europe, she quickly found work as a journalist.

  • Hannah Arendt as photographed by Fred Stein (Fred Stein Archive, Stanfordville, New York)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Snapshots of a thinker

    Hannah Arendt was 38 years old in this photo from 1944, taken by renowned photographer Fred Stein. A series of photos from the Fred Stein Archive in Stanfordville, New York were loaned to the Berlin museum for the exhibition. At the time, Arendt was leading a research project for the Conference on Jewish Relations.

  • Hannah Arendt's certificate of naturalization (Washington D.C., The Library of Congress)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Certificate of naturalization

    Arendt lived as a stateless person in the United States for a long time until she was finally naturalized on December 10, 1951. Emigration from Nazi Germany, the insecurity of exile and her lack of rights as a Jewish migrant in the US were very formative experiences for her. All of this shaped her strong political views, which guided her throughout her life.

  • Hannah Arendt at the Adolf Eichmann trial (Washington D.C., United States Holocaust Memorial Museum)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    The Eichmann trial

    In 1961, the magazine "The New Yorker" commissioned Arendt to cover the trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, held in Jerusalem. Eichmann was one of the main organizers of the deportation and extermination of the Jews during the Holocaust. Arendt's account on "the banality of evil" caused a storm of indignation.

  • Hannah Arendt in the cafeteria at Wesleyan University (Middletown, Conneticut, Wesleyan University Library, Special Collections & Archives)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    The university professor

    She was a professor at different universities, including at the University of Chicago from 1963 to 1967, and at the New School for Social Research in New York, where she taught until her death in 1975. Universities were her intellectual home; she was even able to develop her political and philosophical theories in an empty cafeteria, as this photo from 1961-62 shows.

  • Philosopher and journalist Hannah Arendt with a cigarette in her hand (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    A headstrong thinker

    The controversial philosopher did not avoid intellectual disputes. As a thinker and reporter, Hannah Arendt's ideas often led to controversy in her adopted country and in Europe. "Taking a stand was very risky at the time, and she was well aware of that," says curator Monika Boll.

  • Hannah Arendt's fur cape (Deutsches Historisches Museum, Sammlung Edna Brocke. Foto: DHM/ S.)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    Social life

    As a well-known reporter and university professor, Hannah Arendt was also part of the US establishment. She was reluctant to pursue social obligations, but she did have a mink cape at hand for official events such as gala dinners or receptions. The fur coat comes from the private collection of her great-niece, Edna Brocke, who donated different items from Arendt's estate to the DHM.

  • Exhibition pieces from Hannah Arendt, including photographs, a microphone and other items (Thoomas Bruns, Berlin)

    For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

    A legendary camera

    In addition to private photos, personal letters, manuscripts and books, her legendary Minox can also be seen in Berlin. She often used the tiny camera for her work as a reporter and to photograph her friends. The exhibition provides insight into the life and work of the German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt, who died in New York 45 years ago.

    Author: Heike Mund


The poster for the exhibition "Hannah Arendt and the 20th Century" — delayed due to the coronavirus shutdowns but now opening on May 11 — is a black-and-white close-up of the German philosopher, chin in hand, face tilted slightly upward, a thoughtful look on her face and a lit cigarette in her hand. Its thought-provoking caption reads: "No one has the right to obey."

The exhibition examines in 16 chapters the thinker's subjective perspective on historical events — with photos, sound and film documents, objects from Arendt's private estate and international loans. The aim is to present key events in 20th century history in a new way.

Hannah Arendt's work is indeed ideally suited for this purpose. The philosopher published works on anti-Semitism, colonialism and racism, the Nazis and Stalinism in her straightforward style — demonstrating that critical thinking could be both daring and entertaining.

The list of controversies the intellectual philosopher triggered is long, and her 1963 book Eichmann in Jerusalem — a major focus in the exhibition — certainly tops that list.

In 1961, Hannah Arendt witnessed the trial of former SS-Obersturmbannführer Adolf Eichmann in Jerusalem as a reporter. Eichmann was responsible for the deportations of millions of Jews to concentration and extermination camps.

Arendt's article on the trial appeared in 1963 in The New Yorker and then as a book with the subtitle, "A Report on the Banality of Evil." She describes Adolf Eichmann as a technocrat without convictions who stylized himself as a mere tool of his superiors. 

Model of crematorium II in Auschwitz-Birkenau, by Polish artist Mieczyslaw Stobierski and a photo of Hannah Arendt (DW/S. Bartlick)

Model of crematorium II in Auschwitz-Birkenau, by Polish artist Mieczyslaw Stobierski

The banality of evil

The banality of evil, the famous phrase coined by Arendt, is characterized by organized thoughtlessness and irresponsibility, she wrote. The "unconditional" obedience that Eichmann repeatedly referred to was an expression of this thoughtlessness and irresponsibility.

The controversy surrounding Arendt's report was sparked not only by the title and the question of "banality," but also by the fact that she questioned the reaction of the "Judenräte" (Jewish Councils) to developments in Germany at the time. Were the members of these institutions guilty of collaboration?

Read more: The ratlines: What did the Vatican know about Nazi escape routes?

Photo of Eichmann trial records (DW/S. Bartlick)

Interrogation records from the Eichmann trial

"We are putting Hannah Arendt's analysis of 20th-century issues up for discussion," says exhibition curator Monika Boll. "Not because we believe that Hannah Arendt is always right, but by transmitting her enthusiasm for analytical thinking to the visitors, we want them to form their own opinions."

Hannah Arendt, who viewed critical thought as an eminently political activity, would most certainly have agreed with that approach. After all, the philosopher felt that National Socialism spelled not only a collapse of all moral values, but also the breakdown of the ability to show judgment, points out Boll. Opinions were synchronized; people learned to talk as "we" and not "I" — and the question of personal responsibility was thus shifted to impersonal authorities, says Boll.

A 20th-century thinker

Born in 1906 as the daughter of secular Jewish parents near Hannover, Hannah Arendt grew up in the educated circles of Königsberg. In 1924, she began to study philosophy and theology, first in Marburg, later in Freiburg and Heidelberg. She received her doctorate in philosophy in 1928 with Karl Jaspers.

She wrote for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper and looked into the writings of Rahel Varnhagen von Ense, an intellectual Jewish woman of the Romantic period whose life was regarded as an example of successful assimilation — unlike Arendt, who was skeptical about the idea of assimilation in the name of the equality of all people. She considered it politically naive, a stance that often offended people.

Two women stand in a room, both wearing face masks (DW/S. Bartlick)

Visitors need to wear face masks in the exhibition halls

Hannah Arendt anticipated as early as 1931 that the Nazis would come to power. Two years later, and unlike most people living in Germany at the time, it was clear to her that Germans needed to actively fight against the regime.

That same year, the young woman emigrated to France, where she worked for Zionist organizations in Paris alongside her academic work. In 1941, she fled with her husband and her mother to New York via Lisbon. Hannah Arendt was naturalized as a US citizen in 1951.

'Thinking without a banister'

She stayed true to herself throughout her life, never following any particular school, tradition or ideology. Her thinking, says Monika Boll, is difficult to classify and that is why it is so interesting. "You can always find liberal as well as conservative and left-wing elements in her thinking, which makes it very difficult to pinpoint her in any political camp." Hannah Arendt herself called it "thinking without a banister." She was also an excellent writer. All that contributes to her appeal, says Boll: "That's why people like to look into her life and works."

Indeed, Arendt's reports from post-war Germany, her remarks on the refugee question, racism in America or the international student movement always manage to surprise people. Her views encourage visitors to the Berlin exhibition to rethink their own opinions.

Boll also hopes that the exhibition will inspire visitors to realize that it is important to form well-founded opinions of their own. In times of fake news and mass hysteria generated by social media, Hannah Arendt is a wonderful antidote.

DW News Hannah Arendt Zitate ENG

DW recommends

What philosopher Hannah Arendt would say about Donald Trump

Donald Trump is not a totalitarian, but his creation of a social movement is very dangerous - and the left is enabling it, explains Roger Berkowitz, a scholar on renowned Jewish-German philosopher Hannah Arendt. (16.08.2017)  

For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together

The philosopher Hannah Arendt has long had cult status. Many items of her professional and private life are now show at the German Historical Museum in Berlin — including the heavy smorker's cigarette case. (11.05.2020)  

Related content

Hannah Arendt Flash-Galerie

For Hannah Arendt, smoking and thinking belonged together 11.05.2020

The philosopher Hannah Arendt has long had cult status. Many items of her professional and private life are now show at the German Historical Museum in Berlin — including the heavy smorker's cigarette case.

60 Jahre Danach Kriegsverbrechen

The Wehrmacht and the Holocaust on the battlefield 07.05.2020

Seventy-five years after the end of World War II, the legend of the innocent Wehrmacht is no more, says historian Hannes Heer. For decades, some Germans considered the SS to be the only war criminals.

Israel Holocaust Gedenktag im Zeichen der Corona Krise

75 years after WWII: A contemporary look at Holocaust remembrance 06.05.2020

Ruth Ur, the director of the German section of Yad Vashem, Israel's official Holocaust memorial, tells DW why a fresh perspective on remembrance work is more important than ever — even during the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

Film

Deutschland | Sebastian Heinzel | Der Krieg in mir (Heinzelfilm GmbH/A. Stähli)

How WWII affects the grandchildren of the war generation

A German filmmaker, plagued by nightmares of WWII battle scenes he never experienced, spent years looking into his family's past. He's not the only one who faced this problem.  

Arts

USA Pulitzer Preis Medaille (picture-alliance/dpa/Pulitzer Board)

Sidestepping the coronavirus: The Pulitzer Prizes 2020

"Everything is political," one often hears. Joseph Pulitzer would have probably agreed — and this year's prizes in his name reflected the politicization of American life, while leaving out the COVID-19 pandemic.  

News

Little Richard (picture alliance / Photoshot)

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies

The self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" Little Richard has died at the age of 87. The flamboyant star thrilled millions of fans, and influenced numerous other artists within the music industry.    

Arts

Ausstellung Welten der Romantik Caspar David Friedrich (bpk)

The epitome of German Romanticism: Caspar David Friedrich

Landscape painter Caspar David Friedrich, who died 180 years ago, is seen as the most important German artist of his generation. His melancholy paintings are icons of art to this day.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  