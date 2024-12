12/27/2024 December 27, 2024

Elon Musk says there's only one political party that can save Germany: the Alternative for Germany (AfD). The far-right party is on track for its best result ever in Germany’s upcoming elections. What is driving its growth? How would the AfD change Germany? DW’s Richard Walker, Matthew Moore and Stefanie Witte (Tagesspiegel) discuss in this Berlin Briefing (recorded on December 13).