Why Germany still sticks to its antiquated abortion law

Abortions are still technically illegal in Germany. Why is that? And what does it mean for people seeking abortion care?
Katharina Feil spent decades investigating her family's history under the Nazis, and found out that two of her relatives, Sophie and Betty Wolff, were artists who worked with Käthe Kollwitz.
Atwood and her publisher are auctioning off an unburnable copy of her bestselling dystopian novel this week. The move is a gesture of protest against book banning and censorship in the US.
From the inclusion of Palestinian artists to an Indonesian mural bearing alleged antisemitic tropes, Germany's renowned Documenta art gathering has opened amid heated controversy.
The eminent historian and academic is being awarded the Charlemagne Award for his work on Anglo-German history. We take a look at his illustrious career.
