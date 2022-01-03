Why fairy tales need updates to survive

The birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen, who was born in 1805, is an inconspicuous one-story yellow house in the small Danish town of Odense.

As the son of a shoemaker who died prematurely and a laundress who could neither read nor write, no one could have predicted that he would become one of the world's most famous fairy tale authors.

His stories are still popular today. From "The Ugly Duckling" to "The Emperor's New Clothes," the tales have inspired many film and theater adaptations, including Disney movies, such as the popular "Frozen" franchise, which borrows from Andersen's "The Snow Queen."

Hans Christian Andersen: A poet with quill and scissors The Botanist Among the many silhouettes on show at the "Hans Christian Andersen: A Poet with Quill and Scissors" exhibition at the Kunsthalle Bremen is one depicting a bizarre male plant with a large head, surrounded by petals. Here, the Danish writer illustrated his idea about the spirit of nature, described by co-curator Detlef Stein as "a living flower that has feelings."

Hans Christian Andersen: A poet with quill and scissors Huge miller with two Ole Lukojes From childhood, Andersen was preoccupied with images of mills. In his day, they dominated Denmark's landscape. Here, he depicts two Ole Lukojes, mythic creatures who send children off to sleep (the equivalent of the German Sandman). Exhibition co-curator Anne Buschhoff described how Ole "comes in the evening and holds an umbrella painted with beautiful pictures above the heads of good children."

Hans Christian Andersen: A poet with quill and scissors Ballerinas in a corked bottle "Andersen's silhouettes are always connected to his life story," said co-curator Anne Buschhoff. He aspired to be an actor, dancer or singer, but those dreams didn't materialize. Many of the motifs in the exhibition, however, show ballerinas and theater stages. Here, Andersen locked his two dancers in a corked bottle.

Hans Christian Andersen: A poet with quill and scissors Fantasy cut for Dorothea Melchior This large-format silhouette shows Anderson's entire repertoire of motifs. It was one of his final and most elaborate works, which he created for Dorothea Melchior, a friendly merchant's wife. In addition to millmen, harlequins and ballerinas, two skulls can also be seen. The work was created just a year before he died of cancer at the age of 70.

Hans Christian Andersen: A poet with quill and scissors Oriental building Andersen's travels took him all over Europe. In the capital of the then-Ottoman Empire, Constantinople (now Istanbul), he was particularly inspired. As a child he also read the fairy tales of 1001 Nights. "You can imagine the most magnificent magic palaces," he recalled in 1841 on his journey to the near East. His artwork contains various oriental fantasy castles.

Hans Christian Andersen: A poet with quill and scissors Page from a picture book In addition to his silhouettes, the Bremen exhibition is showing several of Anderson's collages. For many of them, he made use of illustrated magazines, which were hugely popular in his day. In his collages, Andersen was interested in how his work appealed both visually and by touch. He deliberately mixed paper with different surfaces and consistencies.

Hans Christian Andersen: A poet with quill and scissors Vesuvius (1834) During a trip to Italy, Andersen witnessed a volcanic eruption. He saw a broad stream of lava flowing down Vesuvius, which left a lasting impression. In this drawing, he dispensed entirely with internal structures. What appears quite modern today baffled his contemporaries. "He couldn't do justice to the standard of academic drawing," said co-curator Detlef Stein.

Hans Christian Andersen: A poet with quill and scissors Man with Turban (1871) In the last years of his life, Andersen enjoyed so-called blotchography, an experimental technique based on ink blotches that, mostly by chance, drip onto paper. Inspired by this coincidental form, tiny pictures like this one emerged, in which Andersen, again, recalled memories from his travels. Author: Petra Lambeck (mm)



The new Andersen museum in Odense

The Danish author's first home has served as the Hans Christian Andersen Museum since 1930. The museum has meanwhile become part of an affluent neighborhood and has been completely renovated and rebuilt by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, whose firm was also responsible for the new Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The historic H.C. Andersen Hus serves as the entrance to an upper and underground fairy tale world. A spacious new museum building and garden have been added to the house, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the beloved stories from their childhood.

"We had the feeling that the guests in the old museum wanted something more than a traditional birthplace museum," explained museum employee Lone Weidemann. "People want to dive into his fairy tales because that's what they know. They need his imagination and inspiration for their everyday lives."

Fairy tales are trending

Countless films, video games and novels have in recent years contributed to renewing well-known fairy tales by classic European authors.

In Disney's "Maleficent" (2014), the wicked fairy godmother from Charles Perrault's fairy tale "Sleeping Beauty" is turned into a tragic central protagonist, portrayed by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

For her novel "Six Crimson Cranes" (2021), Japanese-American author Elizabeth Lim combined Andersen's fairy tale "The Wild Swans" with East Asian folklore — and created a bestseller.

But the trend is not new, points out German author, editor and fairy tale expert Christian Handel: "Fairy tales never disappear," he tells DW.

Classic European fairy tales such as "Snow White" by the Brothers Grimm, "Cinderella" by Charles Perrault or "The Princess and the Pea" by Hans Christian Andersen are actually based on much older sources, explains Handel, who adds that many of these stories already existed in written form at the time.

The widespread belief that the Brothers Grimm collected and wrote down old folk tales that had until then primarily been transmitted orally is therefore just a myth.

10 best Grimm fairy tales Hansel and Gretel This story was recorded by Dortchen Wild, a storyteller who married Wilhelm Grimm. As it turns out, the theme of leaving children in the woods was quite popular in European folktales. A French story, "Le Petit Poucet" from 1967, starts out almost identically, while Madame d'Aulnoy's "Finette Cendron" mentions three princesses who get lost in the woods and find their way to an ogre's house.

10 best Grimm fairy tales Rumpelstiltskin A miller's daughter is locked in a castle and forced to spin straw into gold. Fortunately, Rumpelstiltskin comes to her rescue, spinning straw into gold in return for her valuables. In the end, it doesn't quite work out for Rumpelstiltskin, who suffers the unusual death of being "split in two." The famous name comes from the German word "Rumpelstiltz," a type of goblin found in German mythology.

10 best Grimm fairy tales The Pied Piper of Hamelin This sinister Grimm tale may be based on true events. A glass window in a church of Hamelin depicts a piper and has an inscription that states in 1284: "By a piper, clothed in many kinds of colors, 130 children born in Hamelin were seduced, and lost at the place of execution near the koppen." Even today, no one is sure why the children were taken away or what exactly happened that year.

10 best Grimm fairy tales Death's Messenger Some Grimm fables are just too dark to be made into Disney classics. "Death's Messenger" tells the story of death, who appears as a person and is nursed back to life by a healthy man. Death promises to spare no one, but tells his savior that he will give him a heads-up before his final hour. Needless to say, death works in mysterious ways, and the youth doesn't quite get what he bargained for.

10 best Grimm fairy tales The King of the Golden Mountain The Brothers Grimm are immortalized with this statue in Kassel. In their dark tale, a man makes a pact with an evil dwarf, promising to give up his son in exchange for riches. The outcast son goes on a series of harrowing adventures involving a snake, a princess and a magic ring. Atypically, nobody seems to have the redeeming qualities one would expect to find in a typical fairy tale protagonist.

10 best Grimm fairy tales The Frog Prince Girl meets frog, girl kisses frog, girl gets frog-turned-prince. We all know this famous amphibious story by the Brothers Grimm, but many may not know it also goes by the title "Iron Heinrich." First published in their 1812 edition of tales, this was the first work in their collection. Moral of the story? Never say never.

10 best Grimm fairy tales Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs German scholar Eckhard Sander revealed the story of the fair princess poisoned by her step-mother may have been based on the true story of Margarete von Waldeck, a German countess born to Philip IV in 1533. She fell in love with a Spanish prince, whom her parents disapproved of, then died at the age of 21 under mysterious circumstances. A poisoned apple, perhaps?

10 best Grimm fairy tales The Town Musicians of Bremen The misadventures of a donkey, dog, cat and rooster are memorialized in the German town of Bremen where visitors are greeted by a large bronze statue of the group of critters. The story may have arrived in Europe via India as early as 91 B.C. As the town's historical website points out, in India, musical animals were thought to exist at that time and could have provided inspiration for the tale.

10 best Grimm fairy tales Rapunzel The story of the long-haired princess has been a favorite for decades. Few know that Rapunzel is another word for a vegetable called a rampion, which has leaves like lettuce and roots like a radish. The English phrase "let your hair down" may have hailed from the story of this golden-haired maiden.

10 best Grimm fairy tales The Elves and the Shoemaker In this tale, a struggling, elderly cobbler is mysteriously aided by magical elves. Originally titled "Die Wichtelmänne," this tale has made numerous appearances in contemporary pop culture. In the Harry Potter series, for example, house elves like Dobby (pictured) look after human wizards and are never seen again once given clothing, just as in the Grimm story. Author: Sarah Hucal



The myth of the 'folk tale'

The Brothers Grimm "sold their fairy tales to the outside world as something other than what they really were," explains Handel. Many of their sources were written, and above all of international origin.

For example, before the Brothers Grimm included "Puss in Boots" into their compilation of fairy tales in 1812 century, Charles Perrault already had a version written in French at the close of the 17th century, while an even older written Italian version dates from the 1550s.

Contributing to this cultural crossover was the fact that the city of Kassel, where the Brothers Grimm lived, was under French occupation during their lifetime.

Watch video 02:20 Enchanting: Grimm World in Kassel

While Hans Christian Andersen did not claim that his stories came from popular oral sources, he still used culturally diverse and older tales and themes, adapting them to the values ​​of his time. "His typical hero or heroine is a God-fearing good person who is then rewarded," summarizes Handel. "Ironically, the original stories weren't Christian fairy tales at all; they were just reworked that way."

"When we read 'Snow White' today, we think we already know how the story goes. Most people are not even aware that there are very different versions ancient versions of the fairy tale around the world," explains Handel.

A fairy tale world for the 21st century

It is precisely this international aspect that is at the center of the current fairy tale trend, explains Christian Handel. What might be perceived as controversial modern transformations of classic tales is simply amounts to "doing the same thing Andersen and the Grimms did — redesigning the stories to adapt them to the values of the time."

Today, the myth of the national "folk tale" is no longer central to these stories; it is rather their intercultural and international origins that is in the spotlight, points out Handel.

Many modern fairy tales focus on characters who are not white or male: powerful female protagonists such as Elsa from "Frozen" (2013), a Black and lesbian youth in Kalynn Bayron's novel "Cinderella is Dead" (2020) or a gay prince couple, as in Handel's own novel "Rowan and Ash" (2020).

But there is also some resistance to this, which is particularly vocal on social networks, reports Handel.

For example, Disney's announcement that they would be casting Black actor Halle Bailey in the lead role of their live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" sparked backlash online.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'The Lion King' (2019) The cast for the 2019 Lion King film is truly star-studded — Donald Glover voiced Simba; James Earl Jones is the voice of Simba's father Mufasa, just like in the original animated version and the title song is by Beyonce. Unlike the 1994 movie, the remake directed by Jonathan Favreau enters the brave new digital realm of photorealism.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Lion King' (1994) The 1994 "Lion King" remains to this day the highest-grossing traditionally animated film ever made. The trailer for the CGI remake of the Savannah-set story inspired by Shakespeare's "Hamlet" was viewed nearly 225 million times within 24 hours of its release in November 2018.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Aladdin' (2019) Filmmaker Guy Ritchie is best known for action comedies and not musicals, yet he directed the live-action version of "Aladdin." Will Smith morphs into the blue giant Genie. Canadian actor Mena Massoud (right) takes on the title role alongside Naomi Scott (left) as Princess Jasmine. The film empowers her character: She's fighting for equality and the opportunity to succeed her father as Sultan.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Aladdin' (1992) Along with "The Little Mermaid" (1989) and "Beauty and the Beast" (1991), the 1992 film based on a classic Arabic folk tale contributed to what is now referred to as the "Disney Renaissance." The late Robin Williams memorably voiced Genie with his signature wit. Critics praised the movie for entertaining both children and adults, and it won two Oscars.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Dumbo' (2019) Tim Burton, the filmmaker who's renowned for celebrating freaks and outcasts, was called to direct the remake of Walt Disney's animated classic "Dumbo," which tells the story of an elephant whose oversized ears make him the laughing stock of a circus. Frequent Burton collaborators such as the composer Danny Elfman and the actors Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito are also on the bill.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Dumbo' (1941) Dumbo's big ears allow him to fly, even though the baby elephant believes that its superpower comes from carrying a magic feather. Produced during wartime, the animation style of the original "Dumbo" was kept deliberately simple to reduce production costs. The 64-minute film is one of Disney's shortest animated features.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010) Tim Burton is not new to Disney's craze of remaking its own animated classics as live-action films; he even helped establish the trend by transforming "Alice in Wonderland" into a dark fantasy adventure. The 2010 movie starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter was such a box office hit that Disney wanted more. A sequel by a different director came out in 2016.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951) Disney first turned Lewis Carroll's books into an animated feature in 1951. A flop when initially released, it turned into a cult classic by the 1960s. Hippies had then recognized that the whole story of Alice eating magical substances and discovering a strange world by going down the rabbit hole reflected their acid trips.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'The Jungle Book' (2016) The first Disney animated film to be remade as a live-action movie was "The Jungle Book" — back in 1994. Nearly two decades later, the tale was modernized again with the help of highly evolved computer-generated imagery. Such remakes typically include top Hollywood stars. The 2016 version features the voices of Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'o and Scarlett Johansson.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'The Jungle Book' (1967) Based on Rudyard Kipling's book from 1894, the 1967 animated musical comedy follows Mowgli, an orphan child raised by wolves, as he sets off to leave the jungle with his friends Bagheera the panther and Baloo the bear. The German-dubbed version of "The Jungle Book" captured the spirit of the 1960s particularly well, which contributed to making it the best selling movie ever in Germany.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Cinderella' (2015) "Cinderella" gave English actress Lily James her film breakthrough in the title role, alongside Cate Blanchett as the evil stepmother. Sandy Powell's costume designs were particularly spectacular; her work was nominated for an Oscar and several other top awards. The film was praised for being faithful to the original animated work's "old-fashioned magic."

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Cinderella' (1950) Disney was on the verge of bankruptcy when it produced "Cinderella," but the adaptation of Charles Perrault's fairy tale became the studio's greatest hit upon its release in 1950. If many people describe Cinderella as the archetype of the anti-feminist character — a young girl setting all her hopes on Prince Charming to be saved — others see her as a model of revolt against an abusive family.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Beauty and the Beast' (2017) With production costs of around $225 million, the live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" is the most expensive musical ever made. That bet paid off, as the movie also grossed over $1.25 billion worldwide. The movie, starring Emma Watson as Belle, also made headlines as director Bill Condon gave a gay scene to Josh Gad's character of LeFou — making him Disney's first official LGBT character.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991) This film was based on a French fairy tale that had already been adapted into a film by Jean Cocteau in 1946. It was the first animated movie ever nominated for an Oscar as Best Picture. Though it didn't win in that category, the powerful soundtrack picked up two Academy Awards and many Grammys.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver' (2018) Disney is not the only studio to remake beloved classics. The trend is noticeable in Germany as well, where several popular children's stories have been adapted into films in recent years. The live-action feature based on Michael Ende's novel "Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver" had a production budget of $25 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever made in the country.

'The Lion King' and Disney's remakes: Playing on nostalgia 'Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver' (1976) With more modest means, Germany's famous marionette theater Augsburger Puppenkiste had already offered its version of the story. First filmed in black-and-white at the beginning of the 1960s, the TV movies were so successful that a remake of the adventures of Luke the steam locomotive driver and his young accomplice, Jim Button, was also filmed in color in 1976. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Fairy tales bring hope

The fact that fairy tales are so familiar contributes to their charm, explains Handel, which is also why some people are irritated to see them changed. But such updates which integrate modern values ​​are essential for the survival of fairy tales, adds the expert.

If a new version of a fairy tale is controversial, it is because it demonstrates that the values ​​of a society are changing. That might also explain why fairy tales are being revisited now — to be updated with today's ideals.

This ability to change is actually one of the reasons why fairy tales survive, says Christian Handel.

But despite all transformations over time, fairy tales remain universal because "they clearly show that you can personally change something in your destiny. In almost all fairy tales, the heroine or the hero has to be active in some way for their fate to change."

And, Handel adds, "I believe fairy tales survive because in most cases they give hope. They often contain moments of wonder and carry with them the hope that something better will come."

This article was originally written in German.