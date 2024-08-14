  1. Skip to content
Why dying forests could be good news

Kiyo Dörrer
August 14, 2024

Germany is losing its forests and an alarming rate. In the central Harz region, over 90% of spruce trees are dead or dying because of climate change. But this isn’t necessarily bad news —a wild and more resilient forest is springing up in its place.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jNzm
