Why dying forests could be good news

BusinessGermanyWhy dying forests could be good news To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessGermanyKiyo Dörrer 08/14/2024August 14, 2024Germany is losing its forests and an alarming rate. In the central Harz region, over 90% of spruce trees are dead or dying because of climate change. But this isn’t necessarily bad news —a wild and more resilient forest is springing up in its place. https://p.dw.com/p/4jNzmAdvertisement