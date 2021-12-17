Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
This week's viewer question is from Terry Barker in the USA: Why don't clouds fall from the sky?
Cloud seeding involves the use of technology to make it rain – or prevent storms. How does it work? And should we use it?
In the wake of the floods in Germany, help has been arriving. In addition to the emergency services, local aid organizations and other volunteers, football fans have been using their organizational abilities to help out.
Indonesia's most active volcano erupted twice on Sunday, spewing ash thousands of meters in the air. The last eruption of Mount Merapi in 2019 killed more than 300 people.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version